Heading out? Looking for the best getaways near Mumbai to celebrate your Christmas and New Year Eve? If you are here to search for some best places to visit during this holiday season, then here is a compilation of 5 offbeat gateways near Mumbai for your Christmas and New Year Celebrations. New Year Traditions For Good Luck in 2022: Five Unique Customs From Around the World For Happy and Prosperous New Year!

1. Igatpuri

A small town, Igatpuri is a beautiful hill station and one of the most popular weekend getaways from Mumbai. Igatpuri is nestled between the lush greenery of the Western Ghats. The pleasant climate, quaint old fort, waterfalls, and majestic mountains make Igatpuri an ideal place for a relaxing vacation.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

2. Daman and Diu

A coastal paradise, anyone who visits this place is guaranteed to have a blissful vacation while enjoying the sea breeze, resting on the beach chair, and enjoying the waves of the sea. One of the main tourist attractions here is Devka Beach in Daman. It has an amusement park right beside it, which boasts of vibrantly coloured fountains, a corner especially for kids as well as a food court.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

3. Kamshet

Kamshet is one of the best paragliding spots in India owing to its perfect weather and highly suitable topography. There are some of the best paragliding spots here like Shinde Wadi Hills, Tower Hill, Shelar, and Kondeshwar Cliff. It is also blessed with Buddhist caves having sculptures and images of Lord Buddha.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Major attractions: Kondeshwar Temple, Bhairi Caves, Bhandar Dongar, and Paragliding.

4. Goa

From the ravishing nightlife pubs to the ever fantastic beaches there is something for everyone. Tourist places in Goa never fail to stun the visitants, Baga Beach, Calangute Beach, Grand Island, Dudhsagar Waterfalls, Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Tito's Street, Arambol Beach, Bom Jesus Basilica, Palolem Beach, Curlies, Club Cubana, Anjuna Flea Market, Chapora Fort, Mapusa Friday Market, Divar Island, Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and many more.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

5. Panchgani

Deriving its name from the five hills surrounding it, Panchgani is a popular hill station near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, famous for its various sunset and sunrise points and scenic valley view. From shopping at Shivaji Circle to admiring nature at Wai and from exploring history at Kamalgad Fort to boating at Venna Lake, this place has everything to let you experience an action-packed holiday.

Representative Image(Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Places To Visit In Panchgani- Kaas Plateau, Table Land, Kate's Point, Paragliding in Panchgani.

These 5 places are sure to leave you spoilt for choice. Whether you are planning a weekend getaway or a long vacation, this list will help you find a destination that suits your preferences and fits in your pocket.

