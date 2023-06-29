PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], June 29: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) recently welcomed four Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet in response to growing travel demand of customers. The aircraft, offering only Economy class, will be operated on the international routes which are Bangkok - Delhi v.v. (TG323/324) starting 1 July 2023 and Bangkok - Mumbai v.v. (TG351/352) starting 2 July 2023.

Also Read | Microsoft AI Skills Initiative: US Tech Giant Launches New Programme To Help People Learn Generative AI Tools.

The addition of Airbus A320 will enhance the airline fleet efficiency and improve aircraft utilization as well as strengthen THAI route network to support the rising travel demands.

For further information about flight schedule, booking and ticket issuing, please visit thaiairways.com, contact THAI sales offices, or call (+66) 2-356-1111 for THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day).

Also Read | Sri Lanka Debt Crisis: Fearing Bank Runs, President Ranil Wickremesinghe Declares Five-Day Holiday for Debt Restructuring.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)