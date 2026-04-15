PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), Patiala, successfully concluded the Global Academic Leadership Summit 2026 on April 11-12, bringing two days of high-impact dialogue on the future of higher education to a close. Held across JW Marriott, Chandigarh and the TIET campus in Patiala, the summit was convened under the patronage of Mr. Gautam Thapar, Managing Trustee, Thapar Education Trust and President, TIET, and Mr. Rajeev Ranjan Vedrah, Member, Board of Governors, TIET, with Prof. Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor, TIET, as Patron and Prof. Ajay Batish, Pro Vice Chancellor, TIET, as Co-Patron.

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The summit brought together an exceptional cross-section of global and Indian academic leadership -- including faculty and directors from IITs (Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Mandi, ISM Dhanbad), NITs (Warangal, Manipur, Raipur, Nagaland), IIM Ranchi, IIITs (Gwalior, Ranchi, Una), MANIT Bhopal, IISc Bangalore, and Goa Institute of Management, alongside international voices from Trinity College Dublin, University of Queensland, Tel Aviv University, and Virginia Tech. The summit was graced by Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and Chairman, Executive Committee, NAAC, as Chief Guest, and senior industry leaders from Google, Atos, and American Express.

The opening day's two flagship sessions set a compelling tone. "Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Universities in Nation Building" explored how institutions can drive India's long-term development agenda, while Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation in Higher Education challenged leaders to move beyond incremental thinking -- redesigning curricula, integrating emerging technologies, and building genuinely future-ready learning ecosystems.

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Mr. Gautam Thapar eloquently traced TIET's journey from its founding through periods of crisis to its present standing, grounding his remarks in the institute's enduring commitment to resilience, relevance, and social responsibility.

Mr. Rajeev Ranjan Vedrah addressed what he called the "elephant in the room" -- the complex realities of AI and the digital era. Framing his observations within the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he asserted TIET's role as a proud private institution contributing to national development, and noted that the uncertainty ahead is matched by equal opportunity for institutions willing to innovate and lead.

"The Global Academic Leadership Summit 2026 reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on the future of higher education. As institutions navigate rapid technological and societal changes, it is essential to build frameworks that are inclusive, adaptive, and globally relevant -- while contributing to national and global priorities" said Prof. Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor, TIET

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe congratulated TIET on seventy years of academic excellence, commending the institute for its distinctive ethos and the vision with which it organised the conclave. He highlighted key governmental initiatives in the education sector and emphasised higher education's integral role in national capacity-building.

Day 2 at the TIET campus deepened the conversation with sessions on Research Impact and Global Rankings -- stressing the imperative for Indian institutions to raise their global research visibility -- and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Academia-Industry-Society Collaboration, which examined how universities and industry can forge more purposeful partnerships to address global challenges. Senior leaders from Google, Atos, and American Express contributed industry perspectives to this session.

The summit concluded with a valedictory session celebrating two days of extraordinary exchange. By convening some of the world's finest academic and industry minds on Indian soil, Thapar Institute reaffirmed its commitment to advancing higher education and the collaborations forged here are set to shape institutions, policies, and partnerships for years to come.

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