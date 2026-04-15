Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in mourning following the death of his mother, who passed away on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. The news was confirmed through social media tributes from his teammates and members of the Afghanistan cricket fraternity. Gurbaz’s mother had reportedly been battling a long-term illness for several years, a situation the cricketer had previously balanced alongside his professional commitments.
Senior Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was among the first to offer public condolences, sharing a message of support for Gurbaz and his family. "May Almighty Allah grant mercy upon the mother of our National Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz and grant her Jannat-ul-Firdous. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," Nabi stated.
Mohammad Nabi Condoles Sad Demise
May Almighty Allah grant mercy upon the mother of our National Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz and grant her Jannat-ul-Firdous.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to his respected family and all his loved ones.
انالله وانا الیه راجعون
— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) April 14, 2026
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Mourns Mother's Death
Further messages of support have been shared by fellow cricketers and fans globally, acknowledging the personal loss of the 24-year-old opening batter.
The health of Gurbaz's mother had been a point of concern during previous cricket seasons, including the 2024 Indian Premier League, where the player had stayed with his team despite her hospitalisation at the time.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).