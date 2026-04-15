The Redmi A7 Pro 5G has officially gone on sale in India today, following its debut earlier this week as the first "Pro" model in the brand’s entry-level A-series. Available through Amazon and the company’s official online portal, the device enters the competitive budget 5G market with a focus on extreme battery endurance and long-term software reliability. The smartphone features a functional design available in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange finishes, sporting a large-form factor display aimed at media consumers and heavy users.

This new addition to the Redmi lineup introduces several upgraded features previously reserved for higher-tier segments, including a high-refresh-rate panel and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. A significant highlight of this launch is the extended software commitment, offering a level of support that is rare for a budget-friendly handset. By combining a modern HyperOS experience with a high-capacity power cell, Xiaomi aims to provide a durable and future-proof option for 5G adopters in the country. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India and Sale Date

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G officially went on sale on April 15, 2026, across Amazon and Xiaomi's digital stores. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at INR 12,499, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs INR 13,499. As part of an introductory launch offer, buyers can avail of a limited-period discount of INR 1,000, bringing the effective starting price down to INR 11,499. Additionally, the company is facilitating the purchase with up to three months of no-cost EMI options for eligible customers.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 chipset, built on a 6nm process, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits, along with TÜV Low Blue Light certification for eye comfort. For photography, the handset includes a 32-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. It runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with a promise of four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Officially Confirmed With 165Hz Display and 8,000mAh Battery; Know What More To Expect.

A standout specification of the device is its 6,300 mAh battery, which supports 15W wired charging and 7W reverse wired charging to power other gadgets. The smartphone offers expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card and provides a versatile connectivity suite including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.4. For physical durability, the phone is rated IP52 and includes a USB Type-C port for modern charging and data transfer needs. The device is specifically engineered to balance high-speed 5G connectivity with the power efficiency required to sustain its large display throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).