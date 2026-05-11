Business News | The Indian Doctor Leading a 'Natural Birth' Revolution: How Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja is Transforming Tribal Healthcare

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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 11: In an Era Where Surgical Births (C-Sections) Have Become a Commercialized Norm, a Quiet Revolution Is Unfolding in the Tribal Heartlands of Gujarat

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Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja and his dedicated team at Surekhaba Hospital have turned the tide by prioritizing natural births, successfully facilitating over 11,000 normal deliveries since the hospital's inception.

A Vision for Tribal EmpowermentWhat began in 2017 as a mission to serve rural women has now evolved into a national success story. Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja's philosophy is simple: medical intervention should support nature, not replace it.

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Backed by a team of 14 specialized doctors and over 100 support staff, the hospital is now being hailed as a potential hub for medical tourism in Gujarat.

"Our goal is to ensure that every woman, regardless of her background, has the opportunity for a healthy, normal delivery," says Dr. Joja.

His efforts were recently lauded by Union Cabinet Minister C.R. Patil, who honored the doctor for his outstanding contribution to maternal healthcare.

Breaking the 'Once a C-Section' MythOne of the hospital's most significant achievements under Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja is debunking the long-standing medical myth that a first-time C-section necessitates a lifetime of surgical births.

In March 2026 Alone, the Hospital Recorded:- 524 total deliveries, of which a staggering 435 were normal births.- 60 successful VBACs (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean), a figure rarely seen in private healthcare practices.- A C-section ratio of only 14.90%, significantly lower than the national average for private hospitals.Global Technology Meets Rural ServiceDespite its location in a tribal belt, Surekhaba Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art German technology for fetal monitoring. This allows Dr. Joja and his team to track a baby's health with precision, providing the safety net required to encourage natural labor even in complex cases.

This reputation has seen patients traveling from as far as Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot, covering hundreds of kilometers to seek Dr. Joja's expertise.

A Decorated LegacyThe hospital's wall of fame is crowded with accolades that reflect its impact:

- World Record Office (UK): Recognition for the highest number of normal deliveries in a tribal area.- Ayushman Bharat Award: Bestowed by the Mahisagar District Collector for exemplary service.- Indore Excellence Award: For innovative approaches in tribal healthcare.As Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja often reminds his young medical students:

"We become doctors to serve families who look to us with hope. Every treatment should be a testament to that trust."

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/surekhabahospital

Surekhaba Hospital

GJ SH 152, Santrampur, Gujarat 389260Contact: +91 96382 27818

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