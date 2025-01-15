BusinessWire India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 15: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, organized by Government of India at Bhubaneshwar recently, celebrated the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora to India's growth and global influence. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event attracted thousands of attendees, offering a grand platform to showcase India's cultural heritage and its connections with the world.

Also Read | Novel Antibiotics: Regional Research is (half) the Solution.

Among the many showcases, one that captivated audiences was the "Vishwaroop Ram" exhibition by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). It depicts the influence of the Story of Lord Ram across various countries. Distinguished by its grandeur, cultural depth, and digital experience, the exhibition was the most visited attraction at the event and was praised by the visitors for its curatorial depth, and the modern design.

"Vishwaroop Ram": A Global Celebration of Ramayana

Also Read | Realme 14 Pro Series Price: Know Expected Prices of Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G in India Ahead of January 16 Launch.

The "Vishwaroop Ram" exhibition beautifully illustrated the universal significance of Ramayana through a physical and digital experience woven together via a collection of artifacts and cultural representations from over 20 countries including Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Canada, New Zealand, Nepal, Fiji, Mexico, Mauritius, Indonesia and Tibet. Each piece highlighted Ramayana's timeless influence across generations, creating a narrative that resonated deeply with visitors. The exhibition was designed, co-curated and executed by the team at Splat, a Delhi-based new media design agency, renowned for its cutting-edge approach to immersive experiences. They delivered a design that sets new benchmarks in immersive storytelling. PM Modi and the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, praised the exhibition for showcasing India's cultural footprints across the countries. It was also visited by President, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, and the Minister of Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Director General of ICCR, Nandini K Singla, who had set forth the vision for this exhibition, lauded the experience, stating, "This is a benchmark for how the exhibitions should be designed." Splat's efforts not only brought ICCR's Vision to life, but the exhibit's popularity, reflected in its status as the most visited stall and the extended time spent by the Prime Minister, highlights its cultural and artistic resonance. "It was a combination of thoughtful design and storytelling, great teamwork and a remarkable support from ICCR, which was instrumental in bringing India's heritage to the global stage. It was emotionally and intellectually invigorating, and even though the deadline was very sharp, we loved every bit of this project," says Hitesh Kumar, Founder and Creative Director of Splat.

Splat Studio: Pioneering New Media Experiences

Splat Studio is a leader in new media and immersive design, with a rich portfolio of collaborations with prestigious names such as DLF, KIA, Hyundai, Honda, and various government bodies, including various ministries and departments of the Govt of India and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, The studio's expertise spans across large-scale projects that seamlessly blend technology and creativity to deliver unforgettable experiences.

A recent highlight of Splat Studio's work includes its collaboration in the Mahakumbh Experience Centre on the banks of Sangam, Prayagraj 2025, and its association with the core team at the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal is also significant.

For more information about Splat Studio and its projects, visit https://splatstudio.in. For details about the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas event, visit https://pbdindia.gov.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)