New Delhi, January 15: Realme is set to launch the Realme 14 Pro series on January 16 in India. The Realme 14 Pro series will include the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G smartphones. These smartphones will arrive with advanced features and specifications. Realme has been teasing these smartphones on social media platforms. The smartphones has been teased as the world's first cold-sensitive colour-changing design with triple flashlights.

The smartphone manufacturer has revealed the colour options for its Realme 14 Pro series 5G smartphones ahead of the launch. The series will feature many colour options for its customers to choose from. The Realme 14 Pro 5G will be available in three colours, which include Suede Grey, Jaipur Pink, and Pearl White. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will come in Suede Grey, Pearl White, and Bikaner Purple colour options. Vivo T3 Pro 5G and Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Price Drops; Check New Price and Other Details of Vivo T Series Smartphones.

Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Price Specifications and Features (Expected)

The company has revealed the processor that will be featured in its upcoming smartphones. In a recent post, Realme stated, "Unleash unmatched power with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chip on the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G. So powerful, it’s breaking records and setting higher scores than ever before." The Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G are expected to be powered with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Realme has also teased the Realme 14 Pro series as the "segment's only Quad-curved Display." The Realme 14 Pro and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G may come with a 6.74-inch display.

The Realme 14 Pro is expected to come with a camera setup that may include a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is likely to feature a 50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50 MP telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Both smartphones are anticipated to have a 32 MP front camera and will likely be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC To Arrive With 20-Hour Groove on Quick Charge, Launch on January 16 in India; Check Details.

Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Price (Expected)

The Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G are expected to be positioned in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The Realme 14 Pro 5G is likely to be priced at approximately INR 26,999, while the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G may be launched at a price of around INR 29,999. Additionally, Realme is also anticipated to offer a special launch price, and there may be further price reductions available through bank offers during the sale of these smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).