New Delhi [India], March 13: In 2025, the innovators of tomorrow are not just dreaming of the future--they are building it. These visionary leaders are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, challenging conventions, and creating lasting impacts across industries. This article explores the dynamic leaders who are at the forefront of these transformative changes, revolutionizing not only technology and business but society as a whole.

1. Asma Kahali: Owner, Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd.

Among the trailblazing leaders of 2024 is Asma Kahali, Owner of Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd. A dynamic force in global business, Asma's expertise spans across defence technology, security solutions, facility mobilization, manpower solutions, and medical innovation.

Her role as a Member of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) highlights her commitment to fostering international collaboration. In recognition of her outstanding leadership and contributions, Asma Kahali has been felicitated by BRICS CCI WE as a Trailblazer Women Leader, further solidifying her impact on global business and strategic industries.

She actively champions Make in India, integrating defence technologies to promote self-reliance while driving technology transfer, cross-border medical advancements, and recruitment solutions among BRICS nations. Through her visionary leadership, Asma Kahali is shaping industries to thrive in an interconnected future, placing her among the top leaders redefining the global business landscape.

2. Danish Mohd: Co-Founder of Pluto Money

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries, and its impact on financial services will be revolutionary. The future of BFSI isn't just about automation--it's intelligence at scale. AI will drive hyper-personalized financial products, real-time risk management, and seamless banking experiences, making finance more inclusive and efficient.

Imagine an ecosystem where AI-driven advisors replace static financial planning, fraud detection becomes predictive, and underwriting moves beyond credit scores to assess true financial behavior. AI will redefine trust, security, and accessibility in finance.

In the coming decade, the convergence of AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance will challenge legacy institutions, giving rise to self-governing financial ecosystems. Institutions that embrace AI today will lead tomorrow.

Pluto Money is at the forefront of this shift, combining human-in-the-loop intelligence with AI-powered wealth-building to help millennials in India invest smarter with personalized plans tailored to their risk tolerance, wealth goals, and financial situations.

3. Pankaj Khanna: Managing Director of Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1987 by the visionary Shri Pankaj Khanna Ji, Khanna Gems has become India's most trusted name in astrological gems under his exceptional leadership. As the world's largest brand in this space, Shri Khanna's unwavering commitment to transparency, authenticity, and customer satisfaction has set the company apart. With over 100,000 SKUs of government-certified gemstones, the brand ensures unparalleled quality in every product. Shri Khanna's leadership has driven Khanna Gems to an omni-channel presence, allowing customers to access genuine gemstones both digitally and physically. His innovative approach includes offering personalized gemstone selections and customization, while each piece is spiritually charged for maximum benefits. Shri Khanna's investment in technologies like the Spiritual Clinic further elevates the brand, ensuring expert astrological solutions. His dedication to quality and service has solidified Khanna Gems as India's leading gemstone brand.

4. Raj Kapoor: Founder of the India Blockchain Alliance and Chairman of the Global Alliance

Raj is a pioneering leader in blockchain, AI, and Cybersecurity, serving as the Founder of the India Blockchain Alliance and Chairman of the Global Alliance for AI & Innovation and the India AI Alliance.He advises over 80 web3 companies, globally, A four-time TEDx speaker, Raj has spoken at 150+ global events and regularly contributes to top publications. Named a top blockchain influencer, he won the Thought Leadership Award in Las Vegas last year. He has authored 20+ courses on blockchain and fintech. He is also the consulting Editor for 3.0 TV, he also won CSR Impact Leader of the Year for driving tech-driven social change. Raj also is on the tech advisory board of 6 countries. Raj also holds over 60 technology patents and is recognised as a global tech influencer.

5. Dr. Raktim Chattopadhyay: Founder & CEO of Esperer Group

Dr. Raktim Chattopadhyay is a visionary leader, entrepreneur, and pioneer in cancer research and ethical healthcare business . As the Founder & CEO of Esperer Group Dr Raktim has dedicated over two decades to advancing cancer care through innovative, science-driven solutions. Renowned for his groundbreaking research on the DiNI Axis and gut microbiota's role in cancer, Dr. Chattopadhyay holds global patent for his work.A passionate advocate for personalized nutrition and AI-driven healthcare, he integrates cutting-edge technologies to address cancer-related malnutrition. His mission is to empower patients by bridging research with real-world impact, ensuring better health outcomes globally. Dr. Raktim Chattopadhyay is deeply dedicated and passionate about empowering Indian innovation, striving to harness its true potential for the benefit of the people.

6. Rehan Guha: Founder of Half a Bawa Hospitality

Founder of Half a Bawa Hospitality Consultants, Rehan Guha is a hospitality expert with 24 years of experience in curating and operating successful F&B projects. He began his journey in Australia, earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from Holmesglen TAFE, and worked his way up from the lowest ranks. He then moved to Saudi Arabia, where he rose to Area Manager, gaining invaluable global experience.

Returning to Hyderabad, he played a key role in brands like Testa Rossa, Broadway, Concu, and Air Live. Recognizing a gap in F&B investor expertise, he launched Half a Bawa Hospitality Consultants to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into thriving businesses.

In just 18 months, he has launched seven premium bars & restaurants--Ru, Post Card, Daily Rituals, Forefathers, House of Prema, Warehouse 81, and Savya--each uniquely designed for success.

With expertise in conceptualization, execution, and operations, Rehan is redefining F&B investments and hospitality excellence.

7. Rekha Atri: the trailblazing Founder of iKargos

Rekha Atri, the trailblazing Founder of iKargos, is transforming the global logistics landscape with her groundbreaking digital platform - https://ikargos.com/. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI-driven analytics and real-time tracking, iKargos is revolutionizing international logistics, optimizing supply chains, and delivering over 20% cost savings for businesses worldwide.

Under Rekha's dynamic leadership, iKargos has emerged as a comprehensive solution hub, offering services like Sourcing, Distribution, Sea & Air Freight, Customs Clearance, Transportation, Warehousing, Insurance, Consulting, and EXIM Compliance. The platform also features next-generation logistics tools, including Track & Trace, HS Code and EXIM Tariff insights, Product Compliance Assistance, CO2 Estimator, Freight Rates via WhatsApp, AI Chat, Doc Store, Dashboards, Mobile App, and a No-Code Platform.

Her visionary approach is not just setting new industry standards but actively building an integrated, sustainable future for global trade and supply chain management. Rekha Atri is undeniably a leader to watch in 2025 and beyond.

8. Saurabh Agarwal: Founder and CEO of TechBridge Consultancy Services

After founding TechBridge in 2016, Saurabh Agarwal's determination and business acumen have propelled him to success. A graduate of IIT-BHU, he has over 25 years of experience with renowned organizations like Wipro, Huawei, and Alcatel Lucent. Saurabh believes that embracing change and adapting quickly are key to fostering a growth mindset and achieving excellence. TechBridge, incubated in NCoE/DSCI, is a pioneer in cybersecurity and observability solutions, recognized by the Technology Development Board (TDB) and DSCI. The company empowers critical sectors like government, telecom, and healthcare with platforms like ObservaX and CyberSIO, which optimize system visibility and security. Through innovative solutions in threat management and prevention, TechBridge is shaping the future of resilient digital ecosystems, leaving a lasting impact on organizations worldwide.

9. Shakil Khan: The Visionary Behind Chaperone

Ever bought a plant with excitement, only to see it wither away due to a busy schedule? Shakil Khan saw this struggle and knew there had to be a better way. With years of corporate experience, he left the MNC world to build Chaperone, a startup that's redefining plant care in India. His game-changing idea? World's first Plant Day Care and bridging gap in the unstructured gardening industry by providing stable employment for skilled maalis and boosts local nurseries. As someone who is committed to sustainability and innovation, Chaperone offers doorstep maali services, plant sales and educational content creation to create a learning for a seamless plant-care ecosystem. Because Chaperone is about plants and the plant's parent. We are creating a sustainable ecosystem by providing stable jobs to skilled maalis and uplifting local nurseries. Chaperone is reshaping urban gardening, making plant care a stress-free experience for all through expertise, trust, and passion & this is just the beginning of a greener tomorrow.

10. Vijay Mohan: CEO of WhiteLotus Talent Partners

Vijay Mohan is a global operations leader with over 30 years of experience in high-growth startups and multinational companies. His expertise spans global business operations, semiconductors, product engineering services, sales & business development, and talent acquisition. He has a proven track record of building and scaling organizations across North America, Asia, and Europe, demonstrating success in managing large, distributed teams.

Vijay's experience includes leading post-acquisition integration teams, developing and executing strategic plans, and managing global teams. He's held leadership roles at companies like Capgemini, Altran, Aricent, and SmartPlay Technologies, consistently showcasing his ability to navigate complex organizational changes and drive growth. His entrepreneurial background and extensive training in areas like AI and talent acquisition positions him as a versatile and highly sought-after leader in the technology sector.

