New Delhi [India], April 15: The trailer for The Networker is finally out, and it promises to deliver a thought-provoking narrative that explores the complexities of the MLM industry. The film delves into the psychological and financial struggles faced by individuals who enter the MLM world, often with dreams of financial independence but encountering unexpected challenges. With its layered and intricate portrayal of human emotions, "The Networker" promises to resonate with audiences.

The Networker Gutargoo Entertainment, in association with Navritu Films, is proud to announce the release of the trailer for "The Networker", a thought-provoking film that explores the complexities of human emotions within the multi-level marketing (MLM) industry.

Durgesh Kumar says "This is a great film! It explores the positives and negatives of MLM (Multi-Level Marketing), job scarcity, and job opportunities. I loved the Trailer, it has great songs, and features talented actors like Vikram Kochhar, Atul Srivastava, Brijendra Kala, and actress Vidhi. Overall, it's a fantastic film."

Bijendra Kala adds "With the courtesy of Zee Music, the Trailer of our film 'Networker' has just been released. We'd love to hear your thoughts on it. Through this, we aim to highlight how MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) scams deceive people on social media and how we can protect ourselves from them. Please shower your love on our film and share your feedback on the Trailer"

Ishtiyaq Khan: "I loved the trailer because it effectively conveys the essence of the film in a short span, making viewers feel that the upcoming film is worth watching due to its great subject. I'm giving it a perfect 10 out of 10. I hope the film will be a huge commercial success."

Vikram Kochhar "I'm thrilled about the trailer for my upcoming movie, The Networker. The response has been decent, and the trailer effectively conveys the film's premise, building excitement among the audience. There's more to the film, and I'm excited for the release. Despite a limited budget, I believe we've done a great job exploring the topic of MLM and delivering a strong message. I'm hopeful the audience will love it, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for its success.

Directed by Vikas Kumar Vishwakarma and produced by Vikash Malik and Sharad Malik, "The Networker" boasts an impressive cast, including Vikram Kochhar, Vindhya Tiwari, Atul Srivastva, Vedika Bhandari, Brijendra Kala, Durgesh Kumar, Ishtiyaq Khan, Nikhat Khan, Bhavini Goswami and Rishabh Pathak.

The networker is set to release from 02 May 2025 in cinemas.

Trailer : https://youtu.be/hJbKhr-rGcI?si=TRnlOrOWJVw3PNTH

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIbLLk1KETh/?igsh=OWRwNjZ2emt2MHYw

Watch the trailer now and stay tuned for more updates on The Networker

