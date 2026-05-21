Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 21

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues its high-stakes final week of the league stage as Gujarat Titans (GT) prepare to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, 21 May. This highly anticipated GT vs CSK encounter represents Match 66 of the tournament and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST under the lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

With the race for the playoffs reaching its final stage, this single-match Thursday fixture holds immense significance for the layout of the top four.

GT vs CSK Match Details and Timings

The match is scheduled to begin at the traditional evening slot of 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 66

Date: Thursday, 21 May 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Match Preview

Gujarat Titans enter their final home match of the league phase in a comfortable position, currently sitting second on the points table. Having already locked in their spot for the IPL 2026 playoffs, Shubman Gill's side is focused on securing a top-two finish. Doing so would grant them a crucial second chance at reaching the final via Qualifier 1, which is scheduled to take place in Dharamshala on 26 May. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

For Chennai Super Kings, the situation is far more critical. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s defending champions are facing serious qualification pressure following consecutive defeats, including a recent five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. To remain in the playoff conversation, CSK must win this match; secondly, the margin of victory should be sizeable as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).