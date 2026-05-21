Srinagar Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Expected on May 21 As Temperatures Drop

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather update for Thursday, May 21, 2026, predicting cloudy skies accompanied by light rain, thunderstorms, and intermittent gusty winds across the region. The change in weather follows an unusual spike in local temperatures earlier in the week.

Current Conditions and Daily Forecast

As of Thursday morning, Srinagar recorded a current temperature of 14°C with light rain and a high relative humidity level of 84%. Light winds are currently blowing from the northwest at 2 mph. Weather Forecast Today, May 21, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

According to the official daily forecast, temperatures in Srinagar are expected to reach a maximum high of 19°C during the day, dropping to a low of 13°C by nighttime. The daytime precipitation probability stands at 38% for light rain, while the evening carries a 35% chance of continued showers. Winds are projected to shift toward the west, averaging speeds of up to 6 mph throughout the day, though local advisories caution that isolated thundershowers could trigger brief, stronger gusts. Heatwave in Delhi: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Severe Heat Wave in Delhi-NCR for Next 3 Days.

Srinagar Weather Forecast Today

Background and Regional Context

The current damp conditions mark a noticeable shift from earlier in the week, when Srinagar experienced unseasonably high temperatures. On Tuesday, the city recorded its hottest day of the season so far, with the mercury settling at 30.7°C-more than five degrees above the standard average for mid-May.

While the incoming rain provides immediate relief from the brief heatwave, regional weather officials have advised residents and travelers to remain cautious of sudden weather fluctuations, particularly during afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm activity is most likely to peak. Generally drier and more stable conditions are expected to return to the valley later in the week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).