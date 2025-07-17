The New Beginnings: Abhyaas Edu Technologies and One Window Sign Strategic MoU to Empower Global Education Aspirants

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: In a significant step toward empowering Indian students with holistic overseas education support, Abhyaas Edu Technologies (www.abhyaas.in) and One Window (www.onewindow.co) have officially entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership aims to provide a seamless, end-to-end solution for students aspiring to study abroad--bridging the gap between academic preparation and global opportunities.

This MoU marks a major collaborative initiative between two rising forces in India's education ecosystem--one rooted in academic mentoring and test prep, the other redefining the overseas education journey through tech-powered solutions.

About Abhyaas Edu Technologies

Abhyaas Edu Technologies, founded in 2010 by Naresh Reddy Dubbudu--an IIM Bangalore alumnus and NIT Warangal gold medalist--is a Hyderabad-based academic services provider that has been at the forefront of student mentoring and competitive exam coaching for over 15 years. The company offers expert guidance and training for entrance exams like CLAT, IPMAT, CAT, GRE, and IELTS, catering to students pursuing careers in law, management, and international education.

With its founding vision of making quality education affordable, accessible, and aspirational, Abhyaas has helped shape the journeys of over 12,000 students across India through classroom, online, and hybrid learning models. Known for its deeply personalized approach, Abhyaas combines academic rigour with mentorship to help students gain both clarity and confidence in their career choices.

Over the years, Abhyaas has built a strong reputation in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for making global opportunities reachable for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Its experienced faculty, student-first philosophy, and consistent results have made it a trusted name in competitive test preparation and career counseling.

About One Window

One Window Overseas Education, founded in 2009 by Anurag Jain, has been a guiding force for Indian students aspiring to study abroad for over 16 years. The organization has supported more than 11,000 students in securing admissions to top undergraduate and postgraduate programs across destinations like the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, and Ireland.

What sets One Window apart is its profile-centric approach--going beyond just applications to help students build standout profiles through research projects, internships, and personalized mentoring. This ensures they are not only accepted into top institutions but also eligible for prestigious scholarships and fellowships.

One Window partners with over 450 global universities and colleges, and supports Indian institutions in establishing international relations offices to promote academic exchange. It is AIRC and ICEF certified, and a proud member of NAFSA, upholding the highest standards of global education counseling.

Its in-house, AI-powered Course Finder enables students to explore tailored academic programs in fields like engineering, business, design, life sciences, and more. Today, One Window alumni are thriving at top universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and Columbia, turning aspirations into achievements.

Partnership Objectives

This newly signed MoU paves the way for Abhyaas students to benefit directly from One Window's global education ecosystem. Highlights of the partnership include:

* Integrated support - From test prep to admissions, visa, and post-arrival services in a unified experience

* Joint outreach - Webinars, events, and in-person counseling to provide clarity and guidance

* Tailored global plans - Customized academic pathways based on student interests and strengths

* Exclusive access - Early consideration for university tie-ups, scholarships, and loan assistance

A Shared Vision, Spoken by LeadersNaresh Reddy Dubbudu, CEO and Founder of Abhyaas Edu Technologies, shared his thoughts:

"At Abhyaas, we've always believed that education is not just about preparation--it's about progression. This MoU gives our students a clear path forward, especially those with dreams of studying overseas."

Anurag Jain, CEO of One Window, added:

"We are thrilled to partner with Abhyaas, whose values and student-first approach mirror our own. Together, we look forward to enabling more Indian students to navigate their global education journey with clarity and confidence."

A Step Forward for StudentsAs global education continues to evolve, this MoU symbolizes a transformative step in creating an integrated, tech-enabled, and mentorship-driven pathway for Indian students. Together, Abhyaas Edu Technologies and One Window are building a bridge from classrooms to campuses abroad--empowering the next generation of global achievers.

