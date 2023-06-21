GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a move that epitomizes its commitment to offering unparalleled luxury experiences, The Rentalgram is delighted to announce its expansion into the captivating destination of Sri Lanka. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for The Rentalgram since it highlights their vision of providing discerning travelers with exquisite accommodations in some of the most breathtaking locations around the world.

Sri Lanka, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty serves as the perfect canvas for The Rentalgram. With the introduction of exquisite villas in Sri Lanka, The Rentalgram provides a gateway to unrivaled luxury in a destination known for its beauty and allure, while also opening the gates to cater to the sophisticated taste and luxurious desires of its esteemed clientele.

Meet the dynamic power couple at the helm of The Rentalgram: Kosha and Harshal

Introducing the backbone of The Rentalgram, Kosha - the driving engine of creativity and innovation. She brings her unique perspective and creative ideas to the table. Kosha is an accomplished media professional and hospitality entrepreneur. With her unique perspective and unparalleled passion, Kosha infuses every aspect of The Rentalgram with her transformative ideas. As the mastermind behind The Rentalgram's success, Kosha's dedication and boundless imagination continue to redefine luxury travel, setting new standards and captivating discerning travelers worldwide.

Harshal, the other half of this power duo, is a visionary entrepreneur with a flair for hospitality, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the expansion into Sri Lanka. Harshal started his journey as a commis chef at a renowned 2 Michelin starred restaurant in London. His culinary artistry instilled in him an unparalleled eye for detail and a commitment to exceptional service. His diverse background in revenue optimization, enterprise management and strategic breakthroughs has shaped his approach to luxury hospitality.

Kosha and Harshal's passion for creating unforgettable moments drives the success of The Rentalgram. Their shared vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have cemented their reputation as a go-to destination for luxurious accommodations in an affordable way. With their dynamic leadership, they continue to push boundaries and exceed expectations, ensuring that every guest's experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

Unforgettable Experiences in Enchanting Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, a land brimming with rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty, takes its place in The Rentalgram's portfolio of luxury stay destinations. Prepare to be captivated as The Rentalgram unveils their villas in Sri Lanka nestled in 10 picturesque locations such as Galle, Dambulla, Weligama, Ahangama, Mirissa, Kosgoda and beyond.

In Sri Lanka, paradise awaits. Immerse yourself in the splendor of pristine beaches, where golden sands meet crystal-clear waters. Embark on thrilling whale-watching adventures off the coast of Mirissa, marveling at these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Explore the wonders of Yala National Park, where encounters with rare wildlife will leave you in awe. Or perhaps, surrender to the tranquility of a sailing sunset cruise, where the colors of the sky dance in harmony with the rhythm of the waves.

The Rentalgram goes beyond providing luxurious accommodations by curating a diverse array of activities that showcase the very best of Sri Lanka's culture, nature, and adventure. From thrilling surfing sessions to heartwarming visits to turtle hatcheries, exhilarating scuba diving adventures to serene kayaking explorations, each experience is thoughtfully designed to create cherished memories that will endure a lifetime.

Embark on a truly unforgettable journey as The Rentalgram expands its horizons to Sri Lanka. Beyond stunning villas in Sri Lanka, they invite you to immerse yourself in a world of captivating experiences. Whether you crave relaxation, adventure or cultural immersion, the curated activities in Sri Lanka promise to fill each moment with wonder and joy. Indulge in the beauty of this enchanting island while enjoying the unmatched luxury and personalized service that The Rentalgram is renowned for. Sri Lanka awaits, and The Rentalgram is your gateway to a truly unforgettable journey. Check out www.therentalgram.com to know more!

