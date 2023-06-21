Vijayawada, June 21: A tragic incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh as a 35-year-old woman, who had suffered severe injuries in an appalling acid attack in Eluru town, passed away at a nearby private hospital near Vijayawada. The acid attack occurred on June 13, and despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the deceased was identified as Yadla Francika, a resident of Xavier Nagar in Eluru town. She had lost her eyesight and sustained burn injuries on her face and limbs, which was critical since the dreaded acid attack. The reports stated that the deceased was working as a receptionist in a dental college at Vidyanagar. According to the police official, the woman sustained severe burns and suffered complete vision loss. Acid Attack in Andhra Pradesh: Woman Attacked With Acid by Two Unknown Persons in Eluru.

Following initial treatment at the local hospital in Eluru, she was promptly transferred to the government hospital in Vijayawada. However, due to the seriousness of her condition, she was subsequently referred to a private hospital for specialised care. Tragically, it was at this private hospital that she eventually passed away.

On June 13, while returning home on her two-wheeler, Francika was intercepted by two individuals who attacked her by hurling acid at her face. A senior police official in Eluru told the media outlet that six persons, including Boda Naga Satish, were apprehended within a span of two days in connection with the Andhra Pradesh acid attack. Satish was identified as the person responsible for throwing acid on Francika. The accused persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Acid Attack in Delhi: Woman, Her Son Injured After Miscreants Throw Acid on Them in Bharat Nagar Area, Probe Underway.

The official further stated that Francika, along with her five-year-old daughter, was residing in Eluru with her parents after separating from her husband in Rajamahendravaram the previous year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).