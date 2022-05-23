New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/ATK): ThePost.co.in, one of the most prominent and quickly growing news websites, has decided to venture into different niches as part of its 2022 expansion plans. The expansion comes as a part of a series of decisions the website has made of late.

Raking in millions in monthly traffic, the website has gathered significantly positive responses from the unique as well as returning visitors, compelling the website to gear up for infrastructural development in the digital as well as physical domains.

Also Read | Mustafizur Rahman Named in Bangladesh Test Squad for West Indies Tour.

Owned by the media company Kojiki, the website was acquired in 2021, and ever since the acquisition, the website has managed to sustain a tremendous influx of audience each month.

To correspond to the massive response, the website is now developing into a much bigger entity. Under the new expansion plans for this year and beyond, The Post is ballooning and diversifying its library of content. The website is also looking to delve much more exhaustively into entertainment and pop-culture niches.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: ‘Bayern Munich is History’ Says Striker’s Agent Amid Barceloona Links.

Talking about the expansion plans for The Post, editor-in-chief Shubham Sharma said that the website has already begun its expansion into different markets and news beats.

"We have been catering to our growing audience with the most unbiased and researched news content and our untiring efforts towards that mission has yielded great results. So far, we've been able to gather a significant amount of returning visitors as part of our core audience. With each passing day, that number is only growing. We're expanding our digital footprint and venturing out into different niches all the while reinforcing our existing infrastructure and workforce", said Sharma.

Shedding some light on all that these expansion plans will entail, Sharma added that the website is branching into various different news segments and diversifying the range of topics it contends with.

Sharma went on to say, "We're at a very crucial turn where we have the chance to make the most out of the opportunities that our rapid and consistent growth has brought forth. From the workforce expansion to entering international markets, the process of growth has already been put in motion and we can't wait for the avenues that lie ahead for us to conquer."

ThePost.co.in is home to some of the most exhaustively researched, analyzed, and unbiased news sources in the digital domain. From the minor splashes in the entertainment industry to the biggest developments in the world news.

The Post deals with an all-around coverage of topics that are not only timely and relevant but crucial to the masses and the socio-political discourse in contemporary times. The website has registered tremendous growth recently and is now seeking to respond to it with an all-out expansion on all fronts -- digital and physical.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)