New Delhi [India], July 5: Tallento.ai, a bootstrapped AI-driven recruitment platform, has crossed 1 million registered professionals and partnered with over 5,500 employers across India--redefining how talent is discovered, verified, and hired. By blending artificial intelligence, gamification, and mobile-first simplicity, the company is building what it calls "India's Quick Commerce of Hiring"--bringing job matching down from weeks to minutes.

Founded by alumni of IIT Guwahati, NIT, and IIMB, Tallento.ai has emerged as a purpose-driven alternative to traditional job portals. It combines AI-powered algorithms, gamified job journeys, and intuitive mobile-first design to enable companies to hire verified talent in minutes--dramatically reducing time-to-hire across sectors.

"We asked a simple question: if groceries and cabs can arrive in 10 minutes, why does hiring still take 30 days?" said Sandeep Boora, Co-founder. "We're solving for speed, relevance, and dignity--especially for young professionals entering the workforce."

Initially focused on EdTech hiring, Tallento.ai now works with top brands including Allen, Aakash Institute, PhysicsWallah, and Byju's, enabling them to scale educator and operations hiring across India. With over 120 team members and zero external funding, the company has grown profitably, reflecting strong market demand and user trust.

Tallento.ai's upcoming feature roadmap includes:

- AI Mentorship Modules offering skill-gap analysis and personalized growth paths- Video-first Talent Showcases to replace static resumes with authentic storytelling- Voice and Regional Language Search to expand access for blue- and grey-collar workers- Emotional Wellness Tools to support candidates through job transitions- One-Click Verified Hiring for employers backed by AI-generated trust scores

"Hiring is no longer just transactional," said Neha Gopal Thakur, Co-founder. "We are building an ecosystem that empowers individuals, supports mental well-being, and ensures companies find the right talent, faster."

With a mission to serve Tier 2 and 3 India, Tallento.ai is democratizing job access across urban and semi-urban regions. It envisions becoming the backbone of hiring for high-growth sectors like IT, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and beyond.

"India's youth need fast, fair, and future-ready hiring," said Tushar Saraf, Co-founder. "Tallento.ai is here to deliver that -- without friction, delay, or exclusion."

About Tallento.ai

Tallento.ai is a New Delhi-based recruitment and career platform that uses artificial intelligence and behavioral science to transform how India hires. It serves over 1 million professionals and 5,500+ employers, offering real-time job matching, verified hiring, and gamified candidate engagement across sectors. The company is entirely bootstrapped, profit-driven, and built to make hiring in India instant, inclusive, and intelligent.

