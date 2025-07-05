India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Indian Women’s football team are inching closer to making it to the 2026 AFC Asian Cup and they next face Thailand in their latest fixture this evening. India have won their opening three games of the qualifying campaign and have a goal difference of +22 which is staggering. They head into the game on the back of a 5-0 win over Iraq and for manager Crispin Chettri, it will be all about getting over the line. Opponents Thailand like India have won their last three qualifiers and have won it in style. It will be interesting to see the kind of tactics they deploy for this contest. Thailand versus India will start at 6:00 PM IST. AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India Continue Winning Ways With 4–0 Victory Against Timor-Leste.

India has the luxury to have a fully fit squad and there are no suspensions too which is a positive. Pyari Xaxa will be the central striker in the final third with Manisha Kalyan as the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Rimpa Halder and Dangmei Grace will look to create chances from out wide while Anju Tamang and Sangita Basfore will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Thailand will opt for a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation as well with Tifany Sornpao in goal and Saowalak Pengngam as the focal point in attack. Rhianne Rush will sit deep and try and shield the backline, allowing Nutwadee Pramnak to push forward and support the attack. Jiraporn Mongkoldee and Karnjanatha Phomsri will be deployed on the wings. Expect a quality football game with both the teams settling for a draw here.

India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Details

Match India vs Thailand, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Date Saturday, July 5 Time 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium, Thailand Live Streaming, Telecast Details Thai Women’s Football Facebook page, Changsuek YouTube channel - Live Streaming

When is India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for live telecast viewing options of the India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match in India. Hence, no TV channel will live telecast the match. For India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, online viewing options are listed below. AFC Women’s Asian Qualifiers 2026: India Women Secures Commanding 4–0 Win Against Timor-Leste at 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers game. One can use the Thai Women’s Football Facebook page and the Changsuek YouTube channel to watch India vs Thailand AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Expect a quality football game with both teams settling for a draw here.

