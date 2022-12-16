Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Thrissur will get its second Imagine store by Ample at West Fort.

The brand-new store will present another location to experience and buy the latest Apple products. The store launches on Friday, December 16, with grand opening festivities continuing through Sunday, December 18.

Thrissur is known as the land of Poorams and hence "Puthiyoru Pooram at Imagine" as their marketing concept, which means "A new celebration" in Malayalam. It will build a local connection with customers and help embrace the city's culture and spirit. The 360-degree marketing campaign across print, radio, outdoor and digital will maximize attention and reach. Furthermore, Imagine plans to recreate Pooram with Chenda Melam and some more special surprises to delight the customers truly.

According to Neha Jindal, Head of Marketing at Ample, "Across all launch campaigns, we want to develop lasting relationships by actively listening, keeping our promises and creating customer delight at the forefront. With Imagine, we want to stay true to the company's vision statement: "We embody Trust & Delight across all our businesses. We are the most admired company in India. We are the place to be."

The excitement doesn't stop here. As part of its launch plan, the brand has introduced great offers, including Flat discounts of 20 per cent on AirPods, 10 per cent on MacBook, and 5 per cent on iPhone, Watch, & iPad. Customers can also avail of one of the offers, which is Rs.10000* instant cashback or 24 months no cost EMI or exchange bonus up to Rs.10000*.

"Ample believes that the new Imagine store will expand Apple fans' choices in Thrissur giving them another location, that too right in the heart of the city. Every store launch is very special for us as it makes us meet new customers and let them experience world-class customer service," said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, Head of Retail at Ample.

Imagine is a part of Ample group, India's leading technology and premium retail company. With over 80 retail stores and a strong enterprise business, Ample operates across 23 cities. The company also partners with premium brands like Under Armour, ASICS and BOSE.

For more information, visit: www.imagineonline.store, www.ample.co.in.

*Terms & conditions apply

