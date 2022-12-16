Mumbai, December 16: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applicants from candidates for Regular Teachers posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC has invited applications for 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The application process for the same will begin from December 17 while the last date tp submit the application form is January 16, 2023. OPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 3,481 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online at opsc.gov.in.

Deferring the online application dates, the OSSC said, "Application for Teachers in Govt. Secondary Schools deferred by one more day. Now online Application opens on 17.12.2022 and closes on 16.01.2023."

The OSSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 7540 vacancies of Regular Teachers posts for Government Secondary Schools. As per the detailed notification, candidates should be between 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 48,000 School Teacher Posts At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps To Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

Click on "Apply Online" on the homepage

Register yourself

Next, proceed with the application form

Submit the application form

Pay the application fees

Take a printout for future reference

In order to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022, candidates must have passed HSC examination conducted by the Board of education Odisha or any other equivalent examination. However, Odia must be the first, second, or third language.

