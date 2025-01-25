ATK

Davos [Switzerland], January 25: In a groundbreaking moment for Indian digital journalism, Tikam Shekhawat, representing Punekar News, has made history as the first journalist from India's digital news portal industry to cover the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. This accomplishment not only elevates the status of digital news platforms in India but also showcases their ability to hold their own alongside mainstream media giants.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While prominent Indian journalists from outlets such as India Today, Times Network, NDTV, Network 18, and Zee News were also present, Shekhawat's inclusion signifies the growing prominence of independent digital media on a global stage.

Mubarak Ansari, Co-Founder and Managing Editor of Punekar News, said, "This achievement shows that the boundaries between mainstream and digital media are disappearing. Tikam Shekhawat's representation of Punekar News at WEF 2025 is not just a milestone for us but also for India's digital news industry. It reflects the growing credibility and reach of digital platforms in global journalism. In an era dominated by digital transformation, it is essential for digital news portals like ours to be part of global conversations. Tikam's presence at Davos has proven that Indian digital media can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest names in journalism. It's a proud moment for Punekar News and for every Indian."

Also Read | 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse' Ending Explained: Decoding the 'Killer' Twist of Mammootty's Mystery-Thriller and Why It Feels So Familiar! (SPOILER ALERT).

During the event, Shekhawat brought attention to India's remarkable presence at the forum, particularly through his detailed coverage of the India Pavilion. He conducted over 25 high-profile interviews, including an exclusive with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Maharashtra Pavilion. Among the key figures interviewed were industrialists Sajjan Jindal and Parth Jindal of JSW, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute, Dr. Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank Governor, and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant.

Amit Singh, Founder of Punekar News, said, "I am thrilled to congratulate our exceptional editorial team at Punekar News for their outstanding coverage of the prestigious Davos 55th World Economic Forum. As the first English Hyper-Local News Portal of Pune District, we have consistently strived for excellence in journalism. Our Consulting Editor, Tikam Shekhawat, deserves special accolades for his tireless efforts in covering every aspect of the event, securing exclusive interviews with dignitaries, young entrepreneurs, and business personalities."

Shekhawat also interviewed influential personalities like Chirag Paswan, Union Minister; Prayag Khose, a young Pune-based entrepreneur; Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA Commissioner; and Kumar, Advisor to the Jal Shakti Ministry. His reporting highlighted Maharashtra's historic signing of MoUs worth Rs16 lakh crore and the global significance of India's government policies and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Speaking about his experience, Shekhawat remarked, "The WEF 2025 has truly showcased India's shining moment, with various states, including Maharashtra, forging strategic global partnerships. Digital media, which now represents a substantial part of India's media landscape, must have representation at such events to amplify these stories to a global audience."

He further added, "It is an honor to represent Punekar News at such a prestigious platform. Our live coverage from Davos aims to connect Indians worldwide to this historic moment and reaffirm the relevance of digital journalism in shaping global narratives."

Shekhawat's achievement underscores the evolution of India's digital journalism, marking its growing influence in covering global events traditionally dominated by mainstream outlets. Through his extensive live reporting, he has highlighted India's expanding footprint in global economic and industrial conversations.

Punekar News is Pune's leading digital news portal, attracting over 50 lakh pageviews monthly and engaging a robust audience on social media, including 1.7 lakh followers on Facebook, 1 lakh on Instagram, 35,000 on Twitter, and 20,000 YouTube subscribers. Known for its accurate, timely, and community-focused reporting, the platform has become a trusted source of news for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. Covering local, national, and global events, Punekar News has set benchmarks in independent journalism, cementing its place as a frontrunner in India's rapidly expanding digital media landscape.

This historic moment brings immense pride to Punekar News and the Indian digital news industry as a whole, cementing their role in representing India on international platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)