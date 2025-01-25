Mumbai, January 25: The Shillong Teer Results of January 25, 2025, are eagerly awaited by players across Meghalaya and surrounding areas. The results for popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced today. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game, and the results for both rounds will be made available shortly after they are conducted. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 25 on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to find out the winning numbers for today. A detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart is available below as well.

The Shillong Teer game is held in two rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the event at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where archers shoot arrows at a designated target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Players who correctly predict these numbers win varying amounts based on their bet. Stay tuned for live updates to track your game’s outcomes effortlessly! Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of January 25, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, players can visit trusted websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are typically announced shortly after the rounds are completed, with Round 1 taking place at 10:30 AM and the second round following in the afternoon. To view the results, simply look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result Chart" for today’s date, which will display the winning numbers for both rounds. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 20

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 06

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Played from Monday to Saturday, the game involves archers shooting arrows at targets, with participants placing bets on the number of arrows hitting the target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target in both rounds of the game. The first round is held at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Shillong Teer is organised by KHASA and takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with additional locations in Khanapara, Juwai, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

