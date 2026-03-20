BusinessWire India

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], March 20: Mysore witnessed three days of high fashion, celebrity glamour and design excellence as Timex Presents Mysore Fashion Week (MFW) Season 8 concluded in spectacular style from March 13 to 15, 2026, at the picturesque Silent Shores Resort, Spa & Convention Centre.

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Timex helmed the fashion week as the Title Sponsor, celebrating the synergy between fashion and watchmaking. The runway came alive with over 15 designers showcasing their latest collections across three days, where Timex watches were reimagined beyond the wrist, incorporated into the styling as distinctive design elements within the garments and accessories.

"We are delighted to come on board as the Title Sponsor of Mysore Fashion Week Season 8 and place Timex at the center of a platform that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship. This association reflects our commitment to being an active part of India's evolving fashion narrative. Today, a watch is more than an accessory; it defines personal style, and Timex is proud to see watches take their place as bold style statements. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire confident self-expression by seamlessly blending timeless design with contemporary aesthetics," said Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India.

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Day One concluded with the grand finale collaboration between Timex and designer Gagan Kumar, who presented a dreamy palette of white and ivory accented with pearls. The collection blended Indo-western ensembles with contemporary silhouettes, exuding elegance. Timex watches were seamlessly woven into the styling, emerging as a striking design element on the runway. Actor Archana Gautam brought star power to the showcase as the showstopper, elevating the finale with her commanding runway presence.

The mood witnessed a bold shift on Day Two with the Rehan Shah x Timex collaboration, unveiling an edgy and contemporary collection featuring sharp cuts, statement jumpsuits and modern silhouettes. Actor Ritu Shivpuri lit up the runway as the showstopper, adding a dramatic flourish to the high-energy showcase, with a striking showcase of Timex watches integrated into the styling narrative.

Day Three celebrated tailored sophistication and heritage craftsmanship. Bengaluru-based designer Pankaj Soni presented Timex watches alongside a sharply tailored collection of suits and blazers in tones of black, beige and white, highlighting understated sophistication and modern tailoring. Jayanthi Ballal showcased an opulent mood board of luxurious silks and elegant sarees reflecting the richness of Indian craftsmanship. Actor Aditi Pohankar took center stage as the showstopper, embodying the timeless elegance of the collection. Each look was thoughtfully styled with Timex watches, reinforcing the timepieces as a central style statement on the runway.

Speaking about the success of the event, Jayanthi Ballal, Founder of Mysore Fashion Week, said, "Mysore Fashion Week continues to grow as a vibrant platform that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and emerging talent. Season 8 brought together designers with unique voices, inspiring collections, and incredible energy from the audience. It is rewarding to see Mysore steadily evolving into a destination for fashion, design, and cultural expression."

The event featured collection showcase from other celebrated designers, including Rosy Ahluwalia, Riyaz Ganji, Aynaa Worrld, Suresh Menon, Bhargavi Kunam, and Kingshuk Bhadhuri alongside showcases by emerging design talent. Over the three days, the runway was further elevated by the presence of celebrity showstoppers, including Actors Mannara Chopra, Anupriya Goenka, Vatsal Sheth, and Ishita Dutta, creating a visually captivating fashion spectacle for guests, designers, and industry insiders alike.

With its seamless blend of couture, celebrity presence and brand experiences, Timex Presents Mysore Fashion Week Season 8 once again celebrated creativity while spotlighting the city of Mysore, with Timex timepieces ensuring that every moment on the runway was truly timeless.

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