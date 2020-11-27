New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Topgallant Media organized the COVID Warriors Award 2020. Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare.

The announcements of winners were done on 27th November 2020 through a video conferencing virtual event.

COVID Warriors Award 2020 brought together who's from Healthcare Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Shripad Yesso Naik (Union Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, Govt. of India), Tarun Chugh (General Secretaries of BJP, and National Convener of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao) were the Chief Guests and Guests of Honour, The winners name were announced by them which included Individuals/organizations from all across India.

Some of the awardees and their award titles for the COVID Warriors Award 2020 were as follows:

* Aster MIMS - Calicut, Won the award for the COVID Warriors Award for The Most Innovative and Exemplary Work in The Society (Kerala)

* Smart Value Products and Services Limited, won the award for the COVID Warriors Awards for Best Services in Healthcare Supplement and Products.

* Dr Arun Raghavan, won the award for Diabetes Care Personality of The Year (Male)

* Life Span Private Limited, was given the award for the COVID Warriors Award for Most Promising Manufacturer of Health and Wellness Products In Society

* Believers Church Medical College Hospital, won the award for the COVID Warriors Awards for The Best and Exemplary Work in Society

* Dr Jignesh Joshi, won the award for the Most Innovative Entrepreneur of The Year

* Dr Akhter Ahmad Ganai won the award for the COVID Warriors Award for Best Surgeon of The Year (Jammu and Kashmir)

* Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital won the award for the Most Innovative Super Speciality Hospital of The Year

* Prashanth Hospital, won the award for the Best Single Speciality Hospital of The Year (Urology): Andhra Pradesh

* Dhruva Sreenivasa Chakravarthi, won the award for the Excellence for Healthcare Management of The Year (Andhra Pradesh)

* Dr C. K. Singh, won the award of the Most Promising General Surgeon of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

* Rajan Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd., won the award for The Most Trusted and Innovative Eye Care Hospital in Tamil Nadu

* Dr Kantharaj C.S., won the award of the COVID Warriors Award in The Field of Gastroenterology and General Medicine (Karnataka)

* Dr Nitin Kumar Acharya won the award for the Healthcare Personality of The Year in The Field of Medicine

* Dr Rabi Narayan Satapathy, won the award for the Best Gynecologist and Laparoscopy Surgeon in Odisha

* Dr Meenakshi Sabharwal, Won the award for the Best Obstetrics and Gynaecologist of The Year (Delhi)

* Dr Ajit Singh, won the award for The Healthcare Personality of The Year (Odisha)

* Dr A Prabhakar, won the award for the Best Nephrologist of The Year (2020)

* Dr Anita Rath (Ashu Skin Care), Won the Award for The Best Cosmetic Dermatologist of Odisha

* Dr Dheeraj Kasaraneni, won the award for the Best Upcoming Urologist of The Year (Andhra Pradesh)

* Dr S.M Kazim, won the award for the Healthcare Personality of The Year

* Dr Shagufta Siraj, won the award for The Best Cupping Therapist (Hijama Specialist) of The Year - Female

* Dr Sunil Kr. Khetarpal, Won the Award for The COVID Warriors Award For Excellence in Healthcare Management Of The Year

* Dr Syed Sirajuddin, Won the Award For The Best Cupping Therapist (Hijama Specialist) Of The Year-Male

* Genuine Biosystem Pvt. Ltd. Won the Award for The Best Manufacturer and Marketer of In-Vitro Diagnostics, Reagents and Instruments Of The Year (Tamil-Nadu)

* Mother Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Won the Award for The Most Innovative Super Speciality Hospital in Thrissur District (Kerala)

* Dr Bikas Mandal Won the Award for The COVID Warriors Award for Best in The Field Of Orthopedic Of The Year

* Dr Thomas Paul, Won The Award For The Most Trusted Diabetologist Of The Year (Kerala)

* Dr Ahamad Mastan Mukarrab Won the Award for The Most Trusted Radiologist in Hyderabad

* Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, Won the Award for The Most Trusted Hospital for Surgical Oncology Of The Year

* Dr Nanditha Arun, Won The Award Of The Diabetes Care Personality Of The Year (Female)

* Dr Naresh Sen, Won The Award For The Most Trusted Cardiology Consultant in Rajasthan

* Dr Pradip Kumar Das, won the award for the Most Trusted Doctor For COVID Specialist

* Asia Pacific Vascular Society, won the award for the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Cardiovascular Diseases in Asia Especially During COVID Pandemic

* Dr R.V. Prabhakara Rao, won the award for the Outstanding Contribution to the Healthcare Sector of The Year

* Dr Ridhima Khamesra, Won The Award for The Most Trusted Dietician of the Year

* Dr Vikram Sharma, won the award for the Best Neurologist in Telangana

* Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd. won the Award for the Most Trusted and Best Quality Diagnostic Services in India

* FMS Dental Hospital, Won the Award for the Most Trusted Dental Hospital The Year-India

* Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital and IVF Centre, won the award for the Most Innovative Multispeciality Hospital in Karnataka

* Apollo Hospitals International Ltd. Won the Award for The Outstanding Services and Contribution to the Healthcare Sector

* Dr Niraj Joshi, won the award for the Best Otolaryngologist of The Year in Tamil Nadu)

* Dr Sunil Acharya won the award for the Most Trusted Pediatrician of The Year in Dessa (Gujarat)

* Dr K. VenugopaL won the award for the Best Consultant of The Year

* Dr Anuj Manocha won the award for the Best Dentist in Delhi

* Dr Parthasarathi Dutta Roy won the award for the Most Trusted Dermatologist of The Year in Karnataka

* Dr Kamna Srivastava won the award for the Most Promising Researcher of The Year (New Delhi)

* Dr Anubha Bajaj won the award for the Avant-Garde Analyst 2020

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the healthcare sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

Topgallant Media is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for business of our clients.

