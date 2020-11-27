Jammu, November 27: The Kashmir Zone Police took on Friday to Twitter to clarify that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest, despite her claims about being 'illegally detained.' It added that Mufti was advised against visiting Pulwama owing to security issues. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely due to security reasons." India News | Mehbooba Mufti Alleges She Has Been 'illegally Detained Yet Again.'
Earlier on Friday the PDP leader had claimed that she and her daughter has been detained illegally since past two days, and has refused the permission to visit her party leader family in Pulwama. Mufti said, "I've been illegally detained yet again. Since 2 days, J&K administration has refused to allow me to visit party leader Waheed Ur Rehman's family in Pulwama. He was arrested on baseless charges. Even my daughter placed under house arrest. Mehbooba Mufti Attacks Modi Govt, Says 'BJP Has Demolished India's Constitution, Wants to Replace It with Own Manifesto.'
She had earlier slammed the Central government on abrogation of Article 370 from the state and ans said she would only raise the tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back. Mehbooba Mufti was released for house arrest on October 14 this year. She had been under house arrest since August 5, 2019 following the central government's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
