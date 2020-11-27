Hardik Pandya was widely praised for his wonderful knock during India vs Australia 1st ODI match in Sydney. Pandya registered his highest ODI score of 90 runs from just 76 deliveries even as the other Indian batsmen around him struggled to get going. Pandya was also India’s highest run-scorer in the match and India were still in the chase as long as Pandya was in the crease. Twitterati praised the 27-year-old for his good knock. Pandya’s innings was studded with four maximums and seven boundaries. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Pandya came at the crease with India struggling at 101/4 in the 14th over after being asked to chase 375. Half of the batsmen in the side had already made their way back into the pavilion after failing to read Josh Hazlewood. But Pandya, in the company of Shikhar Dhawan, arrested the collapse and resurrected India’s hope in the chase with a 128-run partnership. Brad Hogg Takes Cheeky Dig at Adam Zampa After Leg-Spinner Drops His RCB Skipper Virat Kohli’s Catch During India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020.

Pandya reached his half-century in 31 deliveries after taking Glenn Maxwell for 18 runs in the 23rd over. But Dhawan was dismissed in the 35th over leaving Pandya as the only recognised batsman. He fell three overs later to Adam Zampa while trying to clear the long-on boundary. Pandya was out for 90 in 76 deliveries, which is his highest score in ODI cricket. Twitterati praised Pandya for his wonderful knock. Take a look at some top reactions on Hardik Pandya on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya Bats Like a Champion

•First ODI in 16 months. •First ODI in Australia. Yet Hardik Pandya played like a champion, what a hope he gave with his power striking, missed a well deserved century. pic.twitter.com/cvS9gtkJXb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

Fighting Knock From Hardik Pandya

Fighting knock from Hardik Pandya comes to an end, 90 runs from just 76 balls including 7 fours & 4 sixes - missed out a deserving hundred but top knock under pressure. pic.twitter.com/Au3HPStXqC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2020

Balle Pandya!!

Fantastic Batting By Hardik Pandya

After getting trolled in social media for the dropped catch, #HardikPandya has made a fantastic comeback with the bat! What a blitzerg, for getting back into the game and giving a glimmer of hope! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 27, 2020

Hardik Pandya Registers Highest Individual ODI Score

Hardik Pandya registered highest individual score in Australia by an Indian batting No.6 or below, he surpasses MS Dhoni. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

Hardik Pandya Makes New Record

Fewest balls taken to reach 1000 ODI runs: 🌴 Andre Russell ➜ 767 🇳🇿 Luke Ronchi ➜ 807 🇵🇰 Shahid Afridi ➜ 834 🇳🇿 Corey Anderson ➜ 854 🇮🇳 Hardik Pandya ➜ 857 👏 Imagine that as a batting line-up 👀💥 pic.twitter.com/zYrqo9GR7J — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2020

India, meanwhile, fell to a disappointing defeat in the first ODI match against Australia after failing to chase down 375 runs. Australia, riding on Aaron Finch and Steve Smith’s centuries, posted 375 runs on the scoreboard after opting to bat first. India then started well but lost both Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli early in the chase and despite efforts from Pandya and Dhawan, the visitors fell well short.

