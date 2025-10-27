PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: India's leading brokerage firm, Nirmal Bang Securities Private Limited, has officially announced its participation in the prestigious Traders World Cup 2025, one of the most competitive real-time global stock trading championships in the world.

About the CompetitionThis elite competition features top traders and financial institutions from 8 nations -- India, USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, and France -- going head-to-head in a real market environment, using actual capital, live strategies, and transparent risk control.

Representing India in this global financial battle is Prof. Sunil Jain, Founder and Research Director at NIRMAL BANG, widely known for his 26+ years of experience in Indian capital markets and regular appearances on CNBC, Zee Business, and Moneycontrol.

"It's a matter of pride to represent India on a global stage alongside seven other powerful economies," said Prof. Jain.

"Unlike simulated contests, this is a real-time trading championship. Every trade is live, every risk is real, and every result is transparent."

Competition TimelineThe competition begins in November and runs for about two months, evaluating each representative's strategy, performance, and ability to handle market pressure across different instruments like stocks, derivatives, and global indices.

As part of the competition, Sunil Jain will also launch his fourth official "Aishwarya Plan", which will run alongside the Traders World Cup 2025. The plan aims to achieve over 300% returns in two months under the direct guidance of Prof. Jain. This opportunity is open to all participants who cast their votes.

About NIRMAL BANGFounded in 1997, NIRMAL BANG SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED is a SEBI-registered brokerage and wealth advisory firm. It ranks among the top brokerage houses in India in terms of client base and research quality.

The firm offers services in:

- Equity

- Derivatives

- Commodities

- Mutual Funds

- IPOs

- Depository Operations

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company also has offices in Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

How to Support Team IndiaIndian market participants can support Prof. Jain in the following ways:Vote for Team India through NB DEMATJoin the Aishwarya Plan led by Prof. Jain

City: MumbaiCompany Name: NIRMAL BANG SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITEDWebsite: www.nbequitytrade.comEmail Address: service@nbequitytrade.com

Disclaimer: This is a financial announcement for informational purposes only. Investment and trading involve substantial risk of loss and are not suitable for all individuals. No guarantee of returns is implied. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor and review SEBI regulations before making investment decisions.

