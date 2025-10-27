New Delhi, October 27: State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced expanded collaboration with Viasat India, a global communication firm, to promote skill development and industry readiness in the field of satellite communications and emerging technologies, as well as the commercialisation of advanced uncrewed aircraft solutions.

Under the collaboration, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), a specialised training institute under BSNL located in Jabalpur, will offer key infrastructure and logistical support for: enabling local technology training programs. BRBRAITT and Viasat will focus on advancing skills development and establishing a Centre of Excellence for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other related advanced technologies. Vodafone Idea AGR Due Hearing: Supreme Court Allows Centre To Reconsider Issue of Adjusted Gross Revenue Due Worth INR 9,450 Crore of Telecom Company.

“This is a strategic collaboration that aligns with our goal to foster innovation and build indigenous capabilities. The Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT will equip a new generation of professionals with critical skills, while our work to commercialise Viasat's Velaris will enable new and innovative services for our customers, driving economic growth and development across the country," said Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL. BRBRRAITT will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, classrooms, and logistical support for the training programs.

"Engineering students from IT, Electronics & Communication, and Computer Science streams will have the opportunity to participate in sessions and demonstrations of Viasat terminals at the Centre of Excellence through this collaboration," BSNL added. These new collaboration efforts between BSNL and Viasat India formally kicked off recently during the recently-held 'India Mobile Congress 2025'.

Under the agreement, Viasat and BSNL will also collaborate on commercialising Viasat’s Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market. Viasat's Velaris is a satellite communications service that provides secure and reliable connectivity for uncrewed aircraft to operate beyond visual line of sight. PicSee App: ‘World’s First AI-Powered Mutual Photo-Sharing’ App Launched by Koo Co-Founder Mayank Bidawatka; Check Features and Other Details.

Adding to this, Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said, “We are excited to expand our work with BSNL, a trusted leader in Indian telecommunications. These collaborations are a testament to our commitment to India's 'Digital India' vision and will help unlock the immense potential of the country's low-altitude economy.”

