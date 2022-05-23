Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Trainocate is one of the most established IT and human capability development training providers in the world, partnering with over 30 plus vendors and 1500 plus corporate clients. Trainocate dominates the market with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, operating in 19 locations across 14 countries. In 2021 Trainocate trained and certified 110000+ learners.

With more than 25 years of experience, their expertise lies in the purveyance of:

- Vendor-specific technologies and certifications.

- High-end IT solutions.

- Advanced technology courses.

- Customized and bespoke content as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills delivered via a wide range of modalities.

Trainocate specializes in:

Big data analytics, cloud computing, networking, programming, operating systems and cybersecurity. They offer courses focusing on:

- AWS (Amazon)

- Cisco

- Google Cloud

- Microsoft

- NetApp

- Nutanix

- Splunk

- Trend Micro

- UiPath and many other leading IT vendors.

They also provide a broad range of management development and people skills training to individuals and organizations under the American Management Association (AMA).

Awards and recognition

- 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Learning Partner of the Year.

- 2021 and 2020 Top 20 IT Training Company by Training Industry, USA.

- Google Cloud - APAC ATP of the year 2020.

- AWS® APJC Learning Partner of the Year 2019.

- Cisco Learning Partner of the Year APJ 2018, to name just a few.

What's in a name?

The name Trainocate was inspired by the term 'Training Advocate' which resonates with the meaning of continuous learning, something that each member of the Trainocate team carries with them.

They are in the business of empowering workforces. Not only does this help with improving work performance but explores untapped potential within each individual. Years of experience in the IT training provider industry ensure they deliver only the best training programs to their loyal clients, both in technology and people skills.

How Trainocate can help advance IT career

Trainocate is a great place to get professional IT certification. Trainocate offers learners free training at the Learning Fest, AWS Discovery Day and UiPath online classes along with tech-related webinars where beginners can learn the basics of IT.

Flexible training methods

Trainocate has leveraged the latest video and virtual technologies to extend the classroom to their students with the capabilities to provide a near-classroom experience, remotely, to their current location. Trainocate also provides learners with the flexibility to choose among different IT training delivery methods which include:

- On-Site Delivery

- Virtual Learning

- Self-Paced e-Learning

- Blended Learning Solutions

- Classroom Learning

Trainocate thrives when customers unlock their potential through learning goals and strive to always understand their needs and requirements to ensure an optimal learning experience. So get certified by a Globally Recognized Training Provider and start pursuing ambitions to become a top-notch tech professional.

Follow them at www.trainocate.com to know more about new innovations in IT and training.

