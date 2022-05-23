New Delhi, May 23: The national capital witnessed power cuts in several parts as heavy rain and gusty winds enveloped the city on Monday morning.

Heavy rain, coupled with storm, uprooted trees and led to water logging in some parts of the city. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Lash Parts of National Capital; Trees Uprooted, Flight Operations Hit

Power supply has been discontinued due to water logging as a precautionary measure and there is no shortage of power, said an official on condition of anonymity. He said that whatever outages have happened or are happening is due to local factors like trees uprooting or water logging.

Delhi experienced heavy rain and lightning providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the surface temperature in the national capital dropped 11 degrees -- from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees -- between 5.40 and 7 a.m. on Monday.

"Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/hr would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR of Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram etc", said India Meteorological Department in a tweet.

The IMD said further that the lightning, thunderstorms and rain can cause damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, walls and huts and disrupt traffic on roads.

