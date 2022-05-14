Travel to Off-The-Beat Destinations - featuring some of the most outre destinations of India

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI/PNN): So much of life would be as dull as a traveller without the right destinations to visit as if we were to be deprived of google search results. The right destinations are present through the length and breadth of this wide world, in various forms and styles. Each destination has its own style, a sort of a signature, and that is what distinguishes one from the other. A traveller travels for various purposes, broadly identified as business or leisure, but have you ever travelled to enjoy the love for off beat destinations?

Jazeera Airways Travel Content Awards, 2022 presented a pretty good opportunity for travel influencers to travel to the off-centre destinations in India, and we have compiled a list of some amazing ones as discovered by the winner of the Awards, Aamir Wani (@kashmirthroughmyeyes) of Kashmir, India.

With over 150,000 views and 10,000 votes Aamir won and was provided the wonderful opportunity of traveling to the 6 cities namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kochi. He kickstarted his journey from Jazeera Airway's Delhi office on April 6, 2022, and completed it by the 18. During the journey, he visited the following off-the-beat track spots in India:

Traveller's Opinion

1- DELHI:

Adham Khan Tomb:

The monument is one massive mausoleum with stunning archways, and you can even see the Qutub Minar from here.

Madhi Masjid:

There are hundreds of birds flying in the premises in the morning and that's what made it special to me, it was the spiritual energy that I felt here.

2- MUMBAI:

Ballard Estate:

One can come across amazing stories around this little corner of Ballard Estate where we can escape from all the hustle while indulging in wonderful colonial architecture.

Bhuigaon Beach:

Bhuigaon beach in Vasai is one of the most serene and quiet beaches in Mumbai.

3- HYDERABAD:

Badshahi Ashurkhana:

The interiors are stunning with beautiful tile work and carvings. Definitely the most stunning building in my view in Hyderabad.

Gudimalkapur flower market:

I found the traders very friendly and infact they love to get photographed. So, definitely a photographer's paradise.

Qutub Shahi Tombs:

Never have I have seen a mausoleum complex as large as this one with over 30 tombs of the Qutb Shahi dynasty and each one of them built uniquely.

4- AHMEDABAD:

Dada Harir NiVaar:

Who could have thought that such utility construction as well could be given such an elaborate setup! Looking up from the interiors of the step-well was a first for me.

Jagdip Mehta Heritage House:

The fact that one can stay in this family-run heritage house is what I loved the most.

Sarkhej Roza:

One can witness the perfect blend of Indo Islamic architecture here.

5- CHENNAI:

East Coast Road:

Watching the sunrise at one of the beaches on the ECR- Nemelli was perhaps the best sunrise I have ever watched.

6- KOCHI:

Jew town:

Quaint little streets, shops selling antiques, spice shops- everything was just a beautiful experience to witness.

Koder House:

Staying here was such an amazing experience, I felt like royalty. I loved the deep red colour of the building making it look beautiful from the outside and the beautifully preserved wooden interiors where one feels that time has stood still.

During the journey, he took various editorial shots that are so worth your attention as well.

Destinations:

1- Adham Khan Tomb and Madhi Masjid- NEW DELHI

Adham Khan Tomb, also commonly known as the rest house is a Mughal era tomb located near Qutub Minar, Delhi. It is also referred to as Bhul-bhulaiyan, due to the labyrinthine maze inside.

Madhi Masjid is a 15th Century Mosque that is a magnificent remnant of the lodhi era.

2- Ballard Estate and Bhuigaon Beach - MUMBAI

Ballard Estate hosts the offices of shipping companies and the headquarters of the Mumbai Port Trust at the Port House.

Vasai's Bhuigaon beach is one of the very few peaceful beaches of Mumbai, that the city dwellers have access to. This beach is known as the 'untouched beach' because it is tucked in the interiors of the suburbs of Mumbai.

3- BadhshahiAshurkhana, Qutub Shahi Tombs and Gudimalkapur flower market - HYDERABAD

BadshahiAshurkhana is an ashurkhana near Charminar in Hyderabad, India. It was constructed in memory of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, and is used during the mourning period of Moharram.

Qutub Shahi Tombs erected in the memory of the departed kings of Golconda, they are magnificent monuments that have withstood the test of time and nature's vagaries.

Gudimalkapur flower market offers cheap prices for almost every flower and are sold in bundles. You will find a wide variety of roses, tulips, daisies and many other flowers. You will also find bouquet and beautiful floral arrangements in this market at affordable prices.

4- Dada Harir Ni Vaar, Sarkhej Roza and Heritage House - AHMEDABAD

Dada Harir Ni Vaar was built around 500 years ago under the reign of MehmudBegda, Dada Hari Ni Vav is a stepwell. It is designed to not only store water but also serve as a resting place for travellers. It is proof of the fact that water conservation was well thought of even in history.

Sarkhej Roza is an impressive landmark, the Sarkhej Roza is one of the finest examples of Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. More popular as the Acropolis of Ahmedabad, it houses the tombs of Saint Ahmed Khattu Ganj Baksh, King Mohammad Shah Begada and his queen.

The heritage house is a beautiful place with one of the best host. It is one of its kind homestays and is located very near to the railway station.

5- Nemeli East Coast Road Beach - CHENNAI

Nemeli East Coast Road Beach is an ideal get away located on ECR express highway of Chennai.

6- Jew Town and Koder House - KOCHI

Jew Town is the narrow street between Mattancherry Palace and the Pardesi Synagogue. It is famous for the antique shops all along its sides.

Koder House had been a host to Presidents, Prime Ministers, Viceroys, Ambassadors and other prominent dignitaries.

