Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trehan Iris, a pioneer in the Indian real estate industry, recently participated in MAPIC India 2022, the country's premier annual event for retail industry players. MAPIC India 2022 held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on September 14 and 15 brought together prominent retail stakeholders, thought leaders, and mall developers to share their collective knowledge and experiences on one platform. This event saw the grand launch of Trehan Iris's flagship mixed-use retail-led development Iris Broadway Greno West on Day 2.

Trehan Iris grabbed the spotlight at their captivating stall that piqued the interest of various decision-makers and the brand's BD heads. The event was punctuated by a panel discussion in which Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, shared his views about "the evolution of neighborhood Malls into experience centers and community epicenters".

He stated, "More than just giving shops on rent and creating a profitable business model it is to see how a mall can be sustainable. It is important to factor in the elements playing a significant role in creating traffic and retaining the traffic for a longer period. It is about offering people memorable experiences in their leisure time and celebrations along with shopping."

He emphasised that the value-added elements and the mall designs have a big role in customer engagement.

He further added, "We at Iris Broadway Gurugram, target more neighbourhood shopping centres where we endeavour to create community space and not just a place to shop. We create various events and activities that are family-focused and kids-focused. Special events around festivals, open mic, live music, flea markets, and others are some of the activities that intrigue people and also amplify the footfall in the malls. Everything is experience-oriented now thus the designing aspect is also influenced by it. Therefore, we are looking at more outdoor-driven malls offering a serene environment boasting greenery, open space, and outdoor seating. More than creating a mall, operating it in a specific manner while understanding the transforming lifestyle of people is the key to giving them a memorable experience."

Akash Nagpal, AVP Leasing, Trehan Iris said, "It was an honour to be a part of this huge industry gathering organised by MAPIC India 2022. It was a great platform for industry players to meet, exchange ideas and explore business partnerships and opportunities. We launched our flagship development - Iris Broadway Greno West at this event which saw an overwhelming response from several leading retailers. There are numerous leasing inquiries received and we look forward to collaborating with them soon."

Established in the early '50s, Trehan Iris has over six decades of unprecedented experience in the construction field. In the rich legacy of 60+ years, the Trehan Iris has built several landmarks across the country and holds a sterling reputation for excellence. They have delivered 15 million+ sq. ft. area across 100+ projects in Delhi-NCR.

Trehan Iris has forayed into retail with Iris Broadway, Gurugram that's an operational shopping centre at Sec 85-86 in New Gurugram with various International and National brands. Earlier this year the group launched their ambitious retail project - Iris Broadway Greno West, a million sq. ft. mixed-use development at Greater Noida West. Designed by Benoy, Iris Broadway has a 25,000 sq. ft. central atrium and is located opposite the proposed metro station near Ek Murthi Chowk.

