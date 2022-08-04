Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to provide a seamless shopping experience and reduce returns for e-commerce and digital-first brands in India, GoKwik, India's leading e-commerce enabler, has partnered with global caller identification platform Truecaller for instant verification of customers.

GoKwik, a network platform committed to providing full stack solutions to D2C brands, marketplaces, and omnichannel e-commerce players, has onboarded Truecaller to improve conversions and reduce RTOs (return to origin) by leveraging the brand's expertise in identifying and verifying users.

RTO or Return to Origin, which happens due to a failed delivery of goods, is a major pain point for e-commerce and online merchants as it directly impacts their revenues and profits. According to industry-wide data, about 20 per cent of orders get returned to origin. If the order is placed via cash on delivery mode, this number rises to as high as 40 per cent.

Truecaller SDK helps mobile-first startups, developers and businesses simplify customer verification for web and mobile apps powered by its 250 million+ users in India alone.

With this partnership, GoKwik will further be able to optimize its existing dynamic product models with Truecaller SDK and ensure unique, intelligent, and secure shopping solutions for everyone in the GoKwik network.

"Truecaller is one of the most trusted apps in the country with over 250 million users. It's a delight to be partnering with them to take our mission of enhancing customer experience to the next step. With this partnership, I am sure online shoppers will have a new wave of convenience shopping, resulting in higher conversions, and profitability for merchants as well along with robust RTO fraud prevention. We are excited to see how this partnership pans out for our ever-growing e-commerce industry," said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO at GoKwik.

"At Truecaller, our focus is on enabling mobile-first businesses to have a frictionless verification experience. With GoKwik, we want to enhance shoppers' overall experience with our 1-tap verification-powered solution for businesses building storefronts on e-commerce platforms. We are excited to work together on this partnership and build more scalable solutions for the D2C digital ecosystem," said Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM, Truecaller for Business.

A convenient, frictionless, and fast shopping experience is something shoppers prefer. As per the industry data, more than 80 per cent of drop-offs happen at the profile verification stage. With this partnership, GoKwik will further optimize its existing dynamic product model with Truecaller SDK and ensure a unique, intelligent, and secure shopping solution for everyone in the GoKwik network.

This will ensure their end customers do not have to manually fill up names, phone numbers, and other details or bother about OTP issues with the GoKwik and Truecaller SDK-powered online shopping experience.

e-commerce fraud is one of the biggest reasons for RTO. For merchants, GoKwik-Truecaller SDK will work together to reduce Return to Origin owing to fraud stemming from phone numbers. This will ensure greater precision in tracking unverified customers who will be more likely to commit an RTO fraud.

Top D2C brands like BoAt, Bombay Shaving Company, Neeman's, and Sanfe on the GoKwik network have already enabled log in via Truecaller SDK to improve the overall user experience.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 8, 2021.

For more information please visit: developer.truecaller.com

GoKwik was founded in 2020 with one simple mission, to democratize the shopping experience to increase GMV realization for e-commerce businesses. It is an e-commerce enablement company focusing predominantly on boosting conversion rates across the e-commerce funnel. It uses AI/ML technologies to solve hard-hitting problems like returns on CoD orders, checkout conversions & more. GoKwik's checkout and UPI solutions improve checkout conversion rates ensuring higher gross merchandise value (GMV) realization and reduced marketing customer acquisition cost (CAC).

It is helmed by Chirag Taneja (CEO), Vivek Bajpai (CTO), and Ankush Talwar (Chief Data Scientist). GoKwik's team has deep knowledge in e-commerce with people having previous experience in Flipkart, Razorpay, Swiggy, Myntra, Nykaa, PayU, McKinsey and more.

The company is backed by Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital, Think Investments and marquee angels.

Link - www.gokwik.co.

