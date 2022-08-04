Indian men's hockey team will play their fourth and last Pool match in 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) against Wales on August 04, 2022 (Thursday) at University of Birmingham and Squash centre. India will give their cent percent to win this match or would even seek a draw, since in either cases men in blue will qualify for the Semi-final of the men's hockey at the Quadrennial event.India are currently topping the points table of Pool B with seven points and a humongous GD (goal difference) of +19 which is 11 times higher than England who have +8 GD securing second place of Pool B points table. Hockey at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

After a disappointing tie against England, Indian men's hockey team banged Canada in their third Pool match by 8-0 at 2022 CWG on Wednesday. Men in blue played with one accord as six different players garnered goals for India. Harmanpreet and Akashdeep, each scored a brace and remaining goals were netted by four other players which included Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Amit Rohidas and Mandeep Singh. India hopped to number one on Pool B points table due to the tremendous win against Canada. Wales who have won two out three pool matches so far and secured third place on Pool B points table are competent enough to interfere with India's strive for confirming their place in semis of the men's hockey at prestigious 2022 CWG as they take on each other on Thursday.

When is India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 04, 2022 (Thursday) at 06:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available? Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND vs WAL Hockey Match in English and regional languages. Is India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India? SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WAL Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).