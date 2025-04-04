PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: India Global Forum (IGF) is set to host a high-profile discussion featuring Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce & Industry, in an exclusive conversation with Bloomberg TV at IGF Mumbai 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre on 7 April. This timely discussion comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on global imports, including a 27% levy on Indian exports to the United States.

Also Read | Game-Changing Effort: Varun Aaron Praises Kolkata Knight Riders Pacer Vaibhav Arora's Spell Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

IGF's flagship event returns to Jio World Convention Centre for second consecutive year

* Two-day event to bring together CEOs, global investors, policymakers and celebrities to explore the biggest trends shaping India's future on the world stage

Also Read | IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Backs Shubman Gill for Long-Term Leadership Role, Says 'I'm Looking at Him as a Captain Who Will Take GT Forward'.

* Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to outline the state's economic vision

* Bollywood and media icons including Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh to share insights on India's evolving creative economy

* Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie to explore the future of work and the rise of the global gig economy

* Former IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to spotlight India's start-up ecosystem

With the world's economic order at a pivotal moment, the Minister will delve into the implications of these tariffs on India and global markets. The conversation will focus on India's strategy to navigate shifting trade policies, bolster its manufacturing sector, and strengthen economic partnerships amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.

The two-day summit under the theme 'NXT25: Leading the Leap' will bring together CEOs, global investors and policymakers to explore the biggest trends shaping India's future on the world stage, highlighting India's ambitions for the next 25 years and its emergence as a global powerhouse in investment, technology, sustainability, and innovation.

In a highly anticipated session, India's next generation of business leaders including Parth Jindal, Jay Kotak, Vaaman Sehgal and Harsh Jain feature in a no-holds-barred conversation about bold ideas, tough lessons, and the disruptive vision reshaping the country's future in a lively and unfiltered discussion.

On 8 April, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take centre stage in a fireside chat, where he will outline Maharashtra's vision for economic leadership, infrastructure development, and digital transformation.

"As global trade faces unprecedented challenges following the recent tariff announcements by President Trump, IGF Mumbai 2025 comes at a critical juncture. This event will set the agenda for international collaboration and investment, offering a platform to not only respond to these developments but to shape the future of global trade. The conversations and partnerships forged at IGF Mumbai 2025 will be pivotal in driving progress across key sectors, ensuring India remains at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and economic leadership," said Manoj Ladwa, Founder and CEO, India Global Forum.

IGF Mumbai 2025 will spotlight India's role in shaping global trends and India's goal in leading economic growth, partnerships, and progress. The summit will feature thought leaders and industry pioneers across business, policy, technology, and culture, including:

* Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's Former Minister of State, Information and Technology

* Lord Patrick J Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation of the United Kingdom

* Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange of India

* Ekta Kapoor, Producer

* Imtiaz Ali, Director

* Fatima Sana Shaikh, Actor

* Kunal Bahl, Co-founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal

* Shweta Bajpai, Group Director, Finserv, Media, Travel, Meta

* Matt Barrie, CEO, Freelancer

* Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon Group

* Jonathan Legh-Smith, Executive Director, UKQuantum

* Vineet Rai, Founder and Vice Chairman, Aavishkaar Group

* Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments

* Shiv Sehgal, President and Head, Nuvama Capital Markets

* Keshav Reddy, Founder & CEO, Equal AI

* Peter CHUN, Chairman & President of the World Smart Cities Forum

Click here for programme details and a full list of speakers

The summit is supported by the UK Government, Government of Maharashtra, and the Commerce Ministry of India. Bloomberg TV is the official media partner.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

#IGFMumbai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658060/Piyush_Goyal_at_IGF_Mumbai.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)