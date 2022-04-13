Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): TVS Next, a leading digital transformation firm, is now Great Place to Work-Certified™ in their first-ever participation in the survey.

Great Place to Work® Certification validates the efforts in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ that establishes TVS Next as a magnet for digital talent, a core proponent in realizing their vision to drive growth for companies that profoundly impact the future.

TVS Next's culture is driven by Connected Brilliance, the way they bring customer insight, people and practices together to help clients navigate and connect with what's new. By leveraging this connected mindset and modern engineering practices, they unlock value that elevates human experiences to shape a better future.

TVS Next is focused on attracting and developing brilliant minds and pursuing diversity through inclusion in all aspects of their business. The Great Place to Work® Certification emphasizes TVS Next's employer-friendly policies and culture. The Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) validated the core values for TVS Next's employees, including credibility of the management, respect for employees, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

TVS Next has proved that it excels not just in building transformational practices but also in providing outstanding employee experiences, and the Great Place to Work® Certification is a validation of its policies and culture. The Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) survey said 88% of employees of employees believe that TVS Next is indeed a great place to work.

"This is an incredible recognition of our commitment to building employee experiences that foster inclusivity, connectedness and growth. A place where every Nexian feels respected, recognized and empowered to thrive," said Vinod Krishnan, CEO & MD, TVS Next .

TVS Next is part of a globally diversified conglomerate with business across automotive, financial services, logistics, real estate, auto & electrical components, and electronics. TVS Next has helped high growth businesses reimagine, design, and develop software that has delivered transformational outcomes for businesses using our connected brilliance of engineering, intelligence, and experience at a speed that is unmatched.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Their Trust Index(c) Survey empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

