Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Averio has come out in support of the star Manchester United footballer. Elma posted a photo of herself along with Ronaldo following an ugly incident that saw Ronaldo smash a phone of a fan following 0-1 defeat against Everton. The photos and videos of the incident were shared relentlessly on social media with many criticising the star footballer. Ronaldo had even apologised after the incident and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford, which the Portuguese footballer termed as a "sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.” Cristiano Ronaldo Issues Apology After Smashing Fan’s Phone, Read Full Statement.

Meanwhile, Elma in the caption of an Instagram post wrote, “my great and perfect love. The most beautiful human being I've known in the world. All my family are an example of love and respect. A light that only bothers those who live in darkness... my dear brother, you don't have to prove anything to anyone, and you give the answer afterwards to shut everyone up. I love you a lot. The rest is the rest.”

Here’s Elma Avery’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elma Aveiro (@elma_oficial)

Meanwhile, Manchester United is reportedly happy with Ronaldo's social media apology following the incident and looks like will not be taking any action against the star footballer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).