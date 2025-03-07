Two Sisters their Father's Passion and a Brand That Breaks the Rules

New Delhi [India], March 7: For decades, Indian businesses have been built on names like Sons & Sons, Sons & Grandsons etc--enterprises designed for the next generation of men to take over. But what happens when two daughters, alongside their father, decide to create something entirely new?

This Women's Day, Kasturi and Shaonie are making their mark--not by carrying forward an inherited legacy, but by building one from the ground up with their father Siba Prasad Maitra's firm guidance.

The Origin Story:

Skincare without any Drama. Two overwhelmed sisters endless journey through skincare routines, found themselves struggling with two major problems :

1. Lack of time (or interest) to religiously follow AM/PM skincare rituals.

2 Stocked-up products that expired untouched--because they were always waiting for that one fine day to finally follow every step, a day that never came!

It was time to change the way skincare worked. So, along with their father, a pharmaceutical expert, they co-founded UNTAM3D--a skincare and haircare line that doesn't demand routines or penalize users for skipping steps. UNTAM3D challenges the notion that skincare needs to be time-consuming to be effective.

Here's what sets it apart:

-Science backed, Multi-Functional Formulations That Fits Into Your Life Effortlessly

UNTAM3D's first product, a high-performance face serum that combines stabilized retinol, hydration & Kakadu Plum (the world's richest source of Vitamin C)--a powerhouse combination that tackles wrinkles, dark spots, dullness, and uneven skin tone in one go. No layering, no confusion--just one potent serum that does the work of multiple products.

UNTAM3D's second product, a Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 is more than just sun protection--it's a multifunctional formulation that shields against UVA, UVB, blue light, and infrared rays while delivering deep hydration and skin nourishment. No heaviness, no white cast--just one lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that protects, hydrates, and enhances skin barrier function, all in one step.

UNTAM3D is designed for those who don't have time to follow routines, just like us . Whether you apply it after washing your face in the morning or just before bed, it works without requiring extra effort. These sisters, with their father's unwavering support and scientific expertise, are creating a brand that challenges the norms of both business and beauty. While the world still celebrates "& Sons," they are proving that daughters are building enterprises too--not just in name, but in impact.

UNTAM3D is for the doers, the changemakers, the ones who refuse to be tamed by rigid routines.

