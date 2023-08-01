PRNewswire

San Francisco [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 1: AlmaBetter, a leading Bengaluru-based edtech start-up for upskilling college students and working professionals, today announced the launch of AlmaBetter Innovarsity in partnership with Woolf, a global collegiate university. As the newest member college of Woolf, AlmaBetter Innovarsity will offer EU-accredited master's degrees in Computer Science, with four specialization options, including Data Science and Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Software Engineering, and Cloud Computing. The 15-month, part-time programs are designed to equip learners in a post-ChatGPT era with the tech skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic and rapidly changing job market.

Also Read | E-Bike Battery Blast in UK: EV Battery Explodes While Charging, Causes Major Fire at Elswick Flat.

AlmaBetter Innovarsity is a testament to Woolf's ability to empower leading education organizations by ensuring their world-class programs are globally recognized and accessible. Degrees from Woolf are issued with European ECTS credits that are recognized by more than 50 countries. Woolf has also been independently evaluated by ECE and FIS to be "equivalent of US regional academic accreditation," and Woolf degrees have been evaluated to be equivalent to those from "a regionally accredited institution."

"Our aim is to provide the highest quality of tech education to every learner in the country, equipping them with requisite skills to forge a thriving career in niche tech domains. AlmaBetter Innovarsity and its affiliation with Woolf is a milestone moment in this journey. With this step, we look forward to becoming foundational pillars in nurturing the country's tech talent pool," said Shivam Dutta, CEO and Co-founder of AlmaBetter.

Also Read | World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About Lung Cancer.

Designed for working professionals aspiring to work globally, the new master's programs from AlmaBetter Innovarsity will issue graduates stackable academic credits that count towards points-based immigration systems and provide visa opportunities in Europe, US, and Canada. Learners will also receive extensive support from both the AlmaBetter and Woolf community. The programs come with a placement assurance with AlmaBetter's network of 700+ hiring partners.

"At Woolf, we are delighted to partner with AlmaBetter expanding accredited offerings in domains that are in high demand in today's tech industry," said Joshua Broggi, Founder and Head of Institution at Woolf. "AlmaBetter Innovarsity's high-quality tech curriculum, taught by the most capable educators, will be accessible to learners worldwide, which has always been our goal."

About Woolf:

Woolf is the first and only global collegiate university that allows qualified organizations to join as member colleges and offer accredited degrees. Qualifying organizations that join Woolf become full members of the Woolf collegiate higher education institution. Woolf is modeled on collegiate systems like Delhi University, the University of California, and the University of London. For more information, please visit woolf.university

About AlmaBetter:

AlmaBetter is one of India's leading AI-driven tech upskilling institutes to build modern-day technology careers. Incepted in 2020 by 5 IIT-educated founders, the company challenges the traditional way of education by focussing on outcome-based learning powered by AI, called "Competency-based Learning".

The company is backed by Kalaari Capital and 15+ angel investors including founders of marquee technology companies that include Vidit Aatrey (CEO, Meesho), Sanjeev Barnwal (CTO, Meesho), Rajesh Yabaji (CEO, Blackbuck), Varun Alagh (CEO, Mamaearth), and Rahul Dalmia (Early backer in Polygon Technology), and is bridging the much needed skill gap between industry needs and the tech workforce. With a record of more than 70% of learners getting an offer even before the completion of their program, AlmaBetter aims to establish itself as a significant contributor to the tech industry by continuously adding skilled tech workforce to the country's talent pool.

The institute offers programs in niche fields such as Data Science and Software Development, which come with placement assurance for the learners, making the education risk-free. The learners are edified by instructors and mentors hailing from premier institutions and Fortune 500 companies. With industry-approved design of the curriculum, innovative and easy-to-grasp methods involving experiments, gamification, and capstone industry projects, the institute nurtures learners to stay at the top of their game, thereby ensuring optimal learning and career outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.almabetter.com

Logo1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089152/Woolf_University_Logo.jpgLogo2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166124/AlmaBetter_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)