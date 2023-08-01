Every year, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1 across the globe to raise awareness about the concerning issues of lung cancer and encourage people worldwide to conduct more research about the disease. World Lung Cancer Day was established in 2012 and has been observed since then. As per records, the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the most prominent organization in the world solely dedicated to only lung cancer-related problems and educating people about them. Lung Cancer Causes 5 Sneaky Risk Factors That Have Nothing to Do with Smoking.

In 2012, the World Lung Cancer Day campaign was organized by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies in collaboration with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and the American College of Chest Physicians. The campaign gained momentum by educating people about the condition and breaking the stigma around it. As we observe World Lung Cancer Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about World Lung Cancer Day 2023 date and the significance of the day.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date

World Lung Cancer Day will be observed on Tuesday, August 1. More Women Falling Prey to Lung Cancer: Study.

World Lung Cancer Day Significance

World Lung Cancer Day is an important day that serves as a platform to encourage and empower people worldwide to raise their voices to stand against lung cancer. The day highlights the importance of improving lung health and preventing lung disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and is responsible for nearly one in five cancer deaths.

World Lung Cancer Day has been observed every year on August 1 to raise awareness of lung cancer issues and magnify the need for more research funding. The main objective of World Lung Cancer Day is to educate people about the leading causes of lung cancer and its preventive measures.

