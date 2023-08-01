United Kingdom, August 1: A flat has been destroyed by a fire caused by an e-bike battery which overheated when it was on charge in Newcastle, UK. According to multiple reports, on July 11th, firefighters from Newcastle Central Community Fire Station responded to a blaze at a flat in Elswick, suspected to have been caused by a lithium-ion battery on an e-bike overheating and catching fire while charging. Fortunately, the occupant was not present then, and the fire did not spread past the flat. Hence, no injuries were reported.

Shocking images from the blaze show the wall of the property absolutely decimated and burnt with the plugs and carpet left burnt in its aftermath. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said the blaze should be a harrowing warning to e-bike and scooter owners. The lithium battery from one of the vehicles overheated in a bedroom and sparked an ignition. A similar incident was reported in North Ormesby, near Middlesbrough, involving an e-bike catching fire during charging. Fire Brigades Union Strike: Firefighters Across United Kingdom Vote To Strike Over Pay Dispute.

Fire Service Issues Warning After E-bike Battery Explosion

Did you know your e-bike or e-scooter can be dangerous? 🚲 Earlier in July firefighters from Newcastle Central responded to a blaze in Elswick when a lithium-ion battery on an e-bike caught 🔥 while charging in a bedroom. We've teamed up with @NewcastleCC to give safety advice. pic.twitter.com/WKF7DjznfD — Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) July 31, 2023

So, always look out for: ❌ the battery getting overly hot ❌ any leakage and unusual behaviour ❌ the battery not holding charge ❌ appearing to be warped Guidance can be found in the story link below in the comments including signposted information from the @NFCC_FireChiefs pic.twitter.com/oki1ochPXD — Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) July 31, 2023

In a tragic incident earlier in July in Cambridge, a mother and her two children lost their lives in a house fire believed to have been caused by an e-bike battery. Gemma Germeney, 31, lost her life alongside son Oliver Peden, four, and Lilly Peden, eight, in the blaze, likely also caused by an e-bike charging. In response to these incidents, TWFRS has issued a warning to raise awareness of the potential dangers of e-bike and e-scooter batteries. King Charles III Crowned King of United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in First UK Coronation Since 1953 (See Pics and Videos).

Station manager Graeme MacDonald emphasised the importance of working smoke alarms and cautioned against leaving batteries to charge unattended or overnight. TWFRS also provided a checklist for users to monitor the condition of their batteries, including checking for signs of overheating, leakage, unusual behaviour, and warping. Additionally, users are advised to be observant of the battery's charging patterns and to address any abnormalities promptly.

The National Fire Chiefs Council is working on a national level to address the safety concerns posed by lithium-ion batteries and has echoed the advice of the TWFRS. As the popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters continues to grow, users must exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to prevent accidents and potential tragedies.

