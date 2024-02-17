Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): The US Consulate General in Chennai and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish an American Corner at the Kochi campus.

US Consul General Christopher W Hodges and CUSAT Registrar Prof Dr V Meera signed the agreement, in the presence of CUSAT Vice Chancellor Dr PG Sankaran, on the sidelines of a visit by the US Education Trade Delegation of 18 US universities to CUSAT.

Also Read | Why No Replacement for Ravi Ashwin Was Named After All-Rounder Opted Out of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Due to Family Emergency?.

It will empower the next generation of Indian and American changemakers through science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The American Spaces program is a flexible partnership model the US runs globally.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh’s Mother's House Robbed, Files Complaint Six Months From Theft.

The new American Corner at CUSAT will eventually join a network of more than 600 American Spaces spread across India, Asia, and around the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)