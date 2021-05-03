New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Pratibha Jain, Head of the Delhi office of Nishith Desai Associates joins Everstone as Group General Counsel & Head of Corporate Affairs.

The Everstone Group is a leading private equity and real estate investment firm focused on supporting the growth aspirations of entrepreneurs, corporations and asset owners across India and Southeast Asia. Founded in 2006 by Atul Kapur and Sameer Sain, Everstone has since emerged as a market leader.

With a large institutional platform and a team of over 350 experienced professionals based in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru), London, New York and Mauritius, the firm manages assets in excess of US$5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital.

In March 2021, the prestigious 'Private Equity International' (PEI) has again named Everstone Group as 'Firm of the Year - India' and 'Mid-Market Firm of the Year - Asia' at PEI Awards 2020. The Group has won these awards for ninth and the fourth time respectively since 2011. The PEI Awards are the largest and most respected awards in the global private equity industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Sameer Sain, Co-Founder & CEO, The Everstone Group said: "I am delighted to welcome an established lawyer of Pratibha's calibre to the Everstone family. This association comes on the back of a long working relationship, and we are thrilled to have her as part of the leadership at Everstone. I wish her the best and look forward to a great journey together at the firm."

Professor David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession, Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School observed, "Pratibha Jain's appointment as the Everstone Group's General Counsel is just one more indication of the increasing importance and sophistication of this position in the Indian legal market. Pratibha brings unparalleled world class law firm and in-house experience both in India and globally to her new role. I have no doubt that she will accelerate the trend documented in our book The Indian Legal Profession in the Age of Globalization (2017) toward Indian GCs becoming the most important players in the country's legal ecosystem - and increasingly critical actors on the world stage. Everstone is very fortunate to have landed such a terrific new general counsel."

Pratibha Jain was the Founder of the Delhi office of Nishith Desai Associates. She was the leader of the M&A and Private Equity practice at NDA. Jain brings with her a breadth of international and Indian experience having worked with Sullivan & Cromwell in New York, Tokyo and Hong Kong, with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP in Hong Kong and Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong and Mumbai. Jain's educational qualifications include B.A (Economics) Hons. and LL.B. degree from the University of Delhi, a Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) degree from the University of Oxford, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from the Harvard Law School.

Jain has worked on some of the most challenging projects in financial services and regulatory sector, including representing Ministry of Finance for structuring of India's first quasi sovereign wealth fund with proposed corpus of over six billion and structuring of SWAMIH fund- Government's USD 3 billion plus debt fund for stalled housing projects and listing of Bombay Stock Exchange. She most recently advised foreign investors in their investment into Reliance Retail and Reliance Ventures.

Jain is a Fellow of the Seventh Generation Class of Ananta Aspen's Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship and member of Aspen Global Leadership Network. She recently received the "Woman Lawyer of the Year Award 2019" at the Global Legal Summit and Legal Leaders Award 2019 organised by the magazine, Business World and ranked one of the top lawyers for Private Equity by the Forbes magazine.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)