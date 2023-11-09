PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: Vaishali Pharma Limited (NSE - VAISHALI), engaged in production and marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1 & Q2 FY24.

Also Read | OnlyFans Star and Influencer Amouranth Aka Kaitlyn Siragusa Plans to Sell Beer Made Out of Her Vaginal Bacteria After Selling Used Bath Water and Farts.

Key Financials at a Glance:

H1 FY24:

Also Read | Festival Scam: Scammers Use 'Diwali' and 'Pooja' Domains To Scam Customers During Festive Seasons via E-Commerce Website, Say Reports.

* Total Income at Rs 26.65 Cr

* EBITDA at Rs 5.62 Cr

* EBITDA Margin is 21.11 %

* Net Profit at Rs 3.29 Cr

* Net Profit Margin is 12.34%

* EPS at Rs 3.10

Q2 FY24:

* Total Income at Rs 12.86 Cr

* EBITDA at Rs 2.95 Cr

* EBITDA Margin is 22.97 %

* Net Profit at Rs 1.70 Cr

* Net Profit Margin is 13.24 %

* EPS at Rs 1.61

Commenting on the performance, Atul Vasani, Chairman and Managing Director of Vaishali Pharma Limited said, "We are pleased to present the results for H1 of FY24. Our unwavering dedication to innovation, commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, and the strategic expansion of our global footprint through valuable partnerships have been instrumental in driving our success.

Our venture into the Nutraceutical Products segment, in addition to our ongoing collaborations and alliances, is poised to serve as pivotal growth catalysts in the future. We eagerly anticipate the continuation of our journey towards excellence, with the utmost focus on delivering value to our stakeholders and making significant contributions to the enhancement of healthcare worldwide."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)