Twitch and OnlyFans star Kaitlyn Siragusa also known as Amouranth who has earned quite a lot of name and fame for her quirky ventures is now up for another savvy investment. The 29-year-old influencer is planning to sell an unique beer made out of her vaginal bacteria. Amouranth will be collaborating with a popular brewery The Order of Yoni, a Polish beer company that specialises in vaginal beer.

According to a report by The Mirror, the beer manufacturers' website elucidates the process of how a bacteria is gathered from the models -- isolated, cleaned, stored, analysed and multiplied before the bacteria produces pure lactic acid that goes into Yoni beer. The firm appeals the customers not to panic as the yeast goes through intensive health screening and then added to the beverage. Amouranth Collabs With Polish Brewery 'Yoni' To Make New Beer Flavour Using Her Vaginal Yeast After Experimenting With Fart Jars, Bath Water and Hot Tub Streams!.

"But don't panic... you won't be consuming anything too personal", says the website. It further explains that the yoni beer is a rare beverage which gets its out-of-the-ordinary flavour through the use of champagne, yeast, wheat malts, and exclusive additives in the form of orange peel, coriander and aframomum (a kind of a ginger). The use of lactic acid from vaginal bacteria enhances the taste of the beer, says the website. Vagina Beer: Beverage Made With 'Vaginal Essence' of Hot Underwear Models Goes on Sale in Poland.

This is however, not the first time that Amouranth has embarked into such a quirky business venture. Earlier, she had sold her used bath water and even farts into a jar and made a whooping amount of USD 1,000 ( Rs 83,295). Amouranth is confident that this business venture will be a success and she said in an interview that "people will buy the beer for sure".

