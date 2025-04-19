PNN

Alibag (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: In a world where access to quality education remains a privilege for many, Varun Hiremath is determined to change that -- one village at a time. Through the relentless efforts of the Hiremath Family Foundation, a beacon of hope now shines in Narangi village, Alibag, where an e-learning centre is helping underprivileged children rewrite their futures.

This centre is more than just computers and classrooms--it's a dream station. Under Varun Hiremath's leadership, the Foundation is helping rural children complete their 10th-standard education while also developing vital skills in language, technology, and creative expression.

"I truly believe that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not," says Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fairdeal Wealth Advisors & Founder of Hiremath Family Foundation and the visionary behind the initiative. "Through this centre, we want to ensure that no child is left behind because of where they were born."

To nurture confidence and celebrate success, the Foundation regularly organizes prize distribution ceremonies that recognize students for excellence not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities. At a recent event, the centre came alive with applause and cheers as young achievers were celebrated -- their eyes gleaming with pride, holding prizes that symbolized more than just marks... they represented belief.

This heartfelt initiative reflects Varun Hiremath's personal commitment to uplifting the next generation. It is his deep understanding of the transformative power of education -- combined with a compassionate drive to create equal opportunity -- that has made the Foundation's work truly impactful.

Backed by technology, powered by purpose, and led by empathy, the Hiremath Family Foundation is on a mission to ensure that every child -- no matter how humble their beginnings -- has the chance to learn, grow, and shine.

About the Hiremath Family Foundation:

The Hiremath Family Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives across India through strategic initiatives in education, health, hygiene, income generation, and waste management. With a vision guided by Varun Hiremath, the Foundation focuses on sustainable solutions that create meaningful, long-term impact.

