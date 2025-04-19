Everton and Manchester City will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25. The Cityzens have had a disappointing Premier League 2024-25 campaign as per their standards and have missed out on the title race. Pep Guardiola and his team will now aim to finish as high as possible. Manchester City enter this clash against Everton on the back of a massive 5-2 win over Crystal Palace and would be brimming with confidence, especially with the victory coming after they conceded early. 'Don't Know Anybody in Europe Who Watches Cricket...' Manchester City Footballer Kevin De Bruyne Makes Massive Remark, Fans React (Watch Video).

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Cityzens would be without several key players in the form of John Stones, Rodri, Ederson, Nathan Ake and Erling Haaland. However, Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji have rejoined training and are likely to be part of the playing XI. It will be interesting to see if Everton will have Dwight McNeil back after an injury layoff.

David Moyes and his men have not lost at home since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa the Toffees would look to continue on that note. This is also the third last game for Everton at Goodison Park and a final one for Manchester City at this venue, with the Toffees set to move to a new ground next season. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United, Manchester City Share Spoils As Manchester Derby Ends in Stalemate.

When Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Everton are set to host Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 19. The Everton vs Manchester City match is set to be played at Goodison Park and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches. The Everton vs Manchester City live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Everton vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect Manchester City to win this contest and move back into the top four.

