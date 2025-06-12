PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12 : As Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ Since 1900) celebrates its landmark 125th anniversary, the iconic Chennai-based heritage brand is poised for a bold phase of expansion and transformation. In line with this vision, VBJ is pleased to welcome Deepansh Bhargava to its senior leadership team in a strategic marketing role.

Deepansh brings extensive experience in retail and lifestyle marketing, having previously led brand strategy and digital initiatives for leading names in fashion and premium retail. His modern, customer-centric approach will support VBJ's plans for growth both in India and abroad. Deepansh has been instrumental in shaping multiple iconic brands. On-boarding of Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho) for U.S. Polo Assn's Global Ambassador is one of his recent work. At Future Group, he played a pivotal role in the launch and national expansion of Brand CENTRAL, and contributed significantly to the early marketing success of brands like Brand Factory, Food hall from Bangalore. His time with DLF Luxury and Premium Retail further deepened his understanding of upscale consumer behaviour and experiential retail.

Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Director, shared:

"Our journey towards becoming a ₹5000 Cr brand is only beginning. After the success of our Dallas, Texas showroom, we are gearing up to expand into key international markets like Chicago, California, and Virginia. Domestically, we are also working on strengthening our presence in Tamil Nadu--with upcoming stores in Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and additional Chennai locations including T. Nagar, Chrompet, and more. We believe Deepansh's experience will bring strategic depth to this exciting journey."

Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Joint Managing Director, added:

"Jewellery is an emotional and cultural investment. Staying relevant means being deeply connected with evolving customer expectations. We look forward to the fresh ideas Deepansh will bring to build the brand & its communication while staying true to our legacy."

Deepansh Bhargava commented:

"I'm honoured to join VBJ at such a significant time in its history. It's a privilege to be part of a brand that not only represents excellence in craftsmanship but also carries forward a rich cultural legacy. I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)