New Delhi [India], March 24: The Veer & Veterans Punjab Border Heritage Motorcycle Ride, a tribute to Punjab's rich history and the sacrifices of its bravehearts, successfully culminated yesterday on Shaheedi Diwas. Covering over five days, the ride traced the border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka, before concluding in Faridkot. A diverse group of riders, hailing from varied professional backgrounds, embarked on this journey from Delhi, uniting their shared passion for heritage and adventure as they reached Chandigarh to officially commence the Veer & Veterans Punjab Border Heritage Ride.

Organized by Oxbow Explore, the expedition brought together veterans and civilian riders, strengthening the connection between the armed forces, the people of Punjab, and its historical legacy. The event was further enriched by the participation of Indian Army riders from the Golden Arrow Division, who joined the convoy in Ferozepur, symbolizing the deep bond between the military and local communities.

Throughout the ride, the team visited several historic and war memorials, paying tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and revolutionaries who shaped Punjab's legacy. Key sites included: Asal Uttar & Khem Karan Shaheed Smarak--Honoring the bravery of Indian soldiers in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, Pul Kanjari & Dera Baba Nanak--Showcasing Punjab's cultural heritage and its deep-rooted history, Jallianwala Bagh--Remembering the martyrs of the 1919 massacre, a pivotal moment in India's freedom struggle, Hussainiwala Border & Shaheed Memorial of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev--Paying homage to the martyrs of India's independence movement, Ferozeshah & Mudki War Memorials--Commemorating the historic battles fought during the Anglo-Sikh wars, Qila Mubarak--a fortress rich in Punjab's royal history.

Punjab Police played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and secure passage for the convoy, providing logistical and security assistance throughout the journey. Their support allowed the riders to navigate the border districts seamlessly, reinforcing the discipline and coordination of the expedition.

In Ferozepur, the ride received a grand welcome by the DCM Group of Schools, where students performed cultural programs to honor the riders. Speaking at the event, Dr. Anirudh Gupta, Chairman, DCM Group of Schools, remarked, "This ride is more than a journey--it is a tribute to Punjab's warriors and a call to preserve our rich heritage. By retracing these historic routes, we ensure that the stories of bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire future generations."

A round table conference was also organized in Ferozepur, focusing on increasing tourism in Punjab's border areas. Stakeholders from tourism, defense, and local administration deliberated on strategies to promote heritage tourism, adventure tourism, and cultural initiatives to revitalize these historically significant regions.

Following the conference, the convoy was flagged off by GOC of 7 Infantry Division, Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, marking the final stretch of the ride. The expedition culminated in Faridkot, where Baba Farid University hosted a flag-in ceremony, warmly welcoming the riders.

Deputy GOC, Brigadier Bikram Singh, who led the riders on the last leg of the journey, shared his thoughts on the experience: "This ride was not just about covering distances; it was about reconnecting with our history, paying tribute to the brave, and strengthening the bond between the forces and the people. The enthusiasm and support we received along the way show that Punjab remembers and values its heroes."

Reflecting on the significance of the journey, Manissha Dutta, CEO of Oxbow Explore, stated, "The Veer & Veterans Punjab Border Heritage Ride is a tribute to the courage and sacrifice that define Punjab. Riding through these historic landscapes, we not only honored the past but also created new connections between civilians and veterans. Oxbow Explore remains committed to pioneering expeditions that celebrate India's borders and the incredible stories they hold."

With its successful completion, the Veer & Veterans Punjab Border Heritage Motorcycle Ride has established itself as a landmark tribute to Punjab's history, valor, and cultural heritage. Plans are already in motion to expand the initiative, ensuring that the legacy of Punjab's warriors continues to inspire generations to come.

