Gandhinagar, January 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a large trade show on Tuesday, which is part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Industrialists from India and abroad will participate. A release from the Gujarat government said more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries across the world will participate in the trade show. Bookings for the entire area dedicated to the show have been completed.

The release added that about 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows, while 33 countries are participating as partners. The trade show will have 13 halls based on various themes, including 'Make in Gujarat', 'Self-reliant India'. Around 450 MSME units will participate in the trade show. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Essar Signs Three MoUs With State Government Worth Rs 55,000 Crore in Energy Transition, Power and Ports Sectors.

The trade show will be open to business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Rs 67,000 Crore Worth Investment Proposals Signed in Petrochemicals Sector.

As many as 100 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-long event. A 'Global Trade Show' to be held on January 9 will mark the launch of the 10th edition of the Summit.Various seminars will be organised on various themes during the three-day event. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

